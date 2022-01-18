Ricketts throws his support behind Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts set up a battle against former President Donald Trump by formally throwing his weight behind Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen on Tuesday.

The announcement made official what has appeared to be the case since Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer, declared his candidacy to succeed Ricketts.

But it remains to be seen how much the endorsement will mean in Pillen's campaign slugfest against Trump-endorsed businessman Charles W. Herbster. The two are considered the leading candidates in the GOP gubernatorial primary. The winner stands a strong chance of becoming the next governor in Republican-dominated Nebraska.

“The Ricketts endorsement is a shot in the arm for Pillen. But like the COVID vaccine, it may not be enough,” said Perre Neilan, a longtime Lincoln lobbyist, noting Trump's popularity in Nebraska.

Kevin Smith, chairman of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science department, called the governor’s endorsement a boost for Pillen because of the governor’s high profile and popularity with Republican voters. But he said he didn’t know how much that would mean against a Trump endorsement.