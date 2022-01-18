Ricketts throws his support behind Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts set up a battle against former President Donald Trump by formally throwing his weight behind Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen on Tuesday.
The announcement made official what has appeared to be the case since Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer, declared his candidacy to succeed Ricketts.
But it remains to be seen how much the endorsement will mean in Pillen's campaign slugfest against Trump-endorsed businessman Charles W. Herbster. The two are considered the leading candidates in the GOP gubernatorial primary. The winner stands a strong chance of becoming the next governor in Republican-dominated Nebraska.
“The Ricketts endorsement is a shot in the arm for Pillen. But like the COVID vaccine, it may not be enough,” said Perre Neilan, a longtime Lincoln lobbyist, noting Trump's popularity in Nebraska.
Kevin Smith, chairman of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science department, called the governor’s endorsement a boost for Pillen because of the governor’s high profile and popularity with Republican voters. But he said he didn’t know how much that would mean against a Trump endorsement.
“With the two most high-profile and influential party members in the state and in the country lending their support to different candidates, that’s bound to have some impact on the base,” he said. “Exactly what impact and who gets the bigger benefit, though, is hard to predict at this point."
John Hibbing, another UNL political science professor, said he would not bet against the Pillen-Ricketts faction, despite Trump’s continued influence in Nebraska. Trump got 75% of the vote in heavily GOP western Nebraska and won two of the state's three congressional districts in 2020.
"This primary contest could be quite disruptive for the Nebraska Republican Party,” Hibbing said. “Disruptive enough to give the Democratic nominee a decent chance? Probably not.”
Ricketts made his support clear during a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda, which kicked off a daylong series of press appearances across the state.
"Jim will continue to grow The Good Life," the governor said. "He is the leader that will take us forward into the future."
The governor said he chose Pillen over the other GOP candidates because of Pillen’s experience in expanding a small Nebraska farm into a large hog production operation employing hundreds of people. He said that business and agriculture experience is key.
"He understands the American dream because he has lived it," Ricketts said, adding that “this is where he put down roots. This is where his company headquarters are, right here in Nebraska.”
The latter was a dig at Herbster, whose Conklin Company Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ricketts said Pillen would continue to implement policies the current administration has pursued, including tax cuts, controlling state and local spending and running government more like a business.
The governor also said he supports Pillen because of their shared conservative values. Ricketts said Pillen is a devout Catholic who "understands the sanctity of life.”
For the endorsement, @GovRicketts changed into jeans, boots and open collar on his shirt. Half an hour earlier he was in regular business attire. pic.twitter.com/sZURH3OK8a— Martha Stoddard (@stoddardOWH) January 18, 2022
The governor, who took off his tie and changed into jeans and boots for the announcement, appeared along with former Gov. Kay Orr.
She backed Ricketts' candidacy for governor eight years ago, and previously endorsed Pillen. Some of her family members have worked on the Pillen campaign.
Former Husker coach Tom Osborne was scheduled to join the event but could not make it, Pillen said.
Pillen faces multiple candidates in the Republican primary. Along with Herbster, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha are running on the Republican side. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is the lone Democrat in the race so far.
Herbster called Ricketts’ endorsement “disappointing” and said the governor should “focus on serving the needs of Nebraska, not hand-picking his successor.”
“Nebraska needs a true conservative leader to carry on the America First agenda,” he said, pointing to his Trump endorsement.
“I am the only one who will promote strong economic policies to increase opportunity and prosperity across our state, fight against the liberal radicalization of our children’s education and our election system, and demand order on the border.”
Lindstrom’s campaign manager, Tori Mahoney, said past records, not endorsements, are what matter.
“Sen. Lindstrom has a proven record of cutting taxes and doing what is best for Nebraskans. He is proud to stand on his pro-America, pro-family and pro-freedom record,” he said.
In a statement, Thibodeau criticized Pillen as an "unqualified candidate and ineffective elected official."
"Governor Ricketts' decision to endorse Jim Pillen is disappointing," she said.
Blood called the press conference “a waste of time” because it has been clear that Ricketts supported Pillen. She also criticized the governor for asking Trump to stay out of the governor’s race while getting involved himself.
“Our voters will let us know who are the best candidates, regardless of endorsements,” she said.
