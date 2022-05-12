Ricketts to appoint new state senator before possible special session on abortion

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he expects to name a replacement for Omaha State Sen. Rich Pahls before possibly calling a special session on abortion.

Pahls died April 27, not quite halfway through his term in office, leaving a vacancy in the Nebraska Legislature. By state law, the governor must appoint a replacement within 45 days.

Ricketts said he will follow his usual process of taking applications, reviewing them and doing interviews. In the past, the governor has not confined his searches to the pool of applicants. He said he does not have a timeline for starting the process.

However, he said he will have the vacancy filled before any special session might be called in response to a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The decision is expected late in June.

A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the high court will strike down the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Such a decision would leave the decision up to states whether to allow abortions.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers has said he would work with Ricketts to call a special legislative session on abortion if the court rules as anticipated.

This spring, a bill that would have banned all abortions in the state if the high court overturned Roe fell two votes short of overcoming a filibuster against it. Pahls was absent at the time because of his illness.

Whoever is appointed to replace Pahls now may not keep the seat for long. That person will have to run for the office and be elected in November to finish out the last two years of Pahls' term.

To get on the ballot, the appointee and other interested candidates must submit at least 2,000 valid petition signatures from registered voters in the district by Sept. 1. Pahls represented District 31, which encompasses the Millard area.

Under a state law passed in 2017, people appointed in the second year of a legislative term do not have to stand for election if the vacancy occurs after May 1.

Ricketts will have a chance to make another legislative appointment this summer after either Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk or Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is elected to finish out 1st Congressional District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in office. The two are competing in a special election set for June 28.

Fortenberry resigned March 26 after being convicted of three felonies related to illegal campaign contributions. He is scheduled for sentencing in federal court on the same day as the special election.

