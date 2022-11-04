 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Ricketts to be honored for strengthening Nebraska-Japan relationship

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Ricketts discusses child welfare efforts in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will travel to Japan early next week, where he will be honored with the country’s oldest national decoration.

Ricketts is scheduled to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star on Wednesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for his work to strengthen the agricultural relationship between Nebraska and Japan, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

During his almost eight years as governor, Ricketts has led three trade missions to Japan to promote Nebraskan agriculture and has hosted multiple Japanese dignitaries in Nebraska.

Additionally, he has participated in every annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference since he took over as governor in 2015, according to the release.

Nebraska exported over $1.4 billion of products and services in 2021 to Japan, making it the state’s No. 4 most valuable international export market behind China, Canada and Mexico, according to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. That same year, Japan was Nebraska’s top international market for pork and eggs, second for beef and third for corn.

People are also reading…

Nebraska-based Japanese companies such as Kawasaki, Itochu and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries account for nearly 6,500 jobs in the state, according to the Governor’s Office.

“In receiving this honor, I accept it on behalf of Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, producers, business leaders, and the countless state teammates who have helped us strengthen our special relationship with Japan over the past eight years,” Ricketts said in the release. “As we look to the future, it is critical that we continue to forge even deeper ties between our countries for generations to come.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert