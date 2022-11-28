Ricketts to visit Japan for second time this month for trade mission

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading back to Japan for the second time this month on a trade mission to promote Nebraska's agricultural products and encourage international investment.

Ricketts and a state trade delegation will meet with Japanese officials to promote Nebraska beef, pork and ethanol, among other products, and encourage Japanese businesses to invest in the state.

This is the second time in November that Ricketts will visit Japan. Earlier this month, he traveled there to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star — the country’s oldest national decoration — for his work in strengthening Nebraska's agricultural relationship with Japan.

This also is Ricketts' fourth trade mission to Japan, the other three happening in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Japan is Nebraska’s largest market for pork and second largest for beef, and is an emerging market for ethanol, with the Japanese government committing this year to double the blend rate of ethanol in their gasoline, according to a press release from Ricketts' office.

This week’s agenda includes meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the U.S. ambassador to Japan, where Ricketts will discuss Japan's revised beef safeguard mechanism and the benefits of Nebraska ethanol.

Officials from Nebraska are the first to visit Japan after their legislature approved new beef tariff trigger levels. The new safeguard mechanism will make it less likely that U.S. beef exports will reach levels that trigger higher tariffs.

Nebraska ag producers and the state Department of Agriculture also will participate in the U.S. Food Product Showcase, where a variety of Nebraska ag products will be marketed to buyers in the Japanese food industry.

Additionally, Ricketts and delegation will meet with representatives from several Japanese companies throughout the week.