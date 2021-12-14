Ricketts urges Kellogg to resume negotiations with striking union workers

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts called on Kellogg Co. to resume collective bargaining negotiations with striking union employees.

In a letter dated Sunday and addressed to Kellogg Co. Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane, Ricketts, a Republican, urged the company to return to the bargaining table with representatives from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.

Following the union’s overwhelming rejection of a tentative five-year labor contract last week, the company said no further negotiations have been scheduled.

The union represents about 1,400 people employed at Kellogg’s four cereal production plants in the nation, including about 480 at the Omaha facility. Union employees have been on strike since Oct. 5 following the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement.

In his letter, Ricketts noted union employees' role in keeping store shelves stocked with Kellogg’s products throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.