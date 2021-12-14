Ricketts urges Kellogg to resume negotiations with striking union workers

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts called on Kellogg Co. to resume collective bargaining negotiations with striking union employees.
In a letter dated Sunday and addressed to Kellogg Co. Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane, Ricketts, a Republican, urged the company to return to the bargaining table with representatives from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.
Following the union’s overwhelming rejection of a tentative five-year labor contract last week, the company said no further negotiations have been scheduled.
The union represents about 1,400 people employed at Kellogg’s four cereal production plants in the nation, including about 480 at the Omaha facility. Union employees have been on strike since Oct. 5 following the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement.
In his letter, Ricketts noted union employees' role in keeping store shelves stocked with Kellogg’s products throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, they showed up day after day to do their jobs so that across the country there was food on the shelves,” the governor wrote. “These workers helped Kellogg’s increase sales and revenue (and grow net income by over 30%) from 2019 to 2020 — a time when many businesses endured losses due to the financial headwinds of the pandemic.”
Ricketts also cited the 6.8% rise in inflation over the past 12 months and the state's 1.9% unemployment rate — the lowest on record — as he added “retaining your people should be a priority.”
“Given the extraordinary commitment displayed by Kellogg’s employees over the past two years, the successes they have helped Kellogg’s to achieve, and the inflationary pressures they’re facing, I urge you to return to the bargaining table,” Ricketts wrote to Cahillane.
Ricketts’ letter came two days after President Joe Biden issued a statement condemning Kellogg’s efforts to permanently replace striking workers.
In his statement, Biden, a Democrat, said he's “deeply troubled” by Kellogg's plan. He added, “Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members' jobs and livelihoods.”
Biden also called for collective bargaining negotiations to resume.
Dan Osborn, president of the Omaha union, noted the striking workers have drawn support from across the political spectrum.
“Livable wages and good benefits for the American middle class, as these politicians in Nebraska and the nation are showing, is now a bipartisan issue as well as it should be,” he said.
While the company, in a post published on its website a week ago, said it had no plans to meet with the union after members rejected the latest contract, Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said Tuesday that the company is "ready, willing and able to negotiate with the union."
"We have been from the start and we continue to be," Bahner said in a statement. "We agree that this needs to be solved at the bargaining table. Our objective has been — and continues to be — to reach a fair agreement for our people."