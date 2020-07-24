Ricketts urges passage of property tax relief and other priorities in waning days of session

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts used an unusual second speech to state lawmakers Friday to urge them to find "common ground" and pass a package of bills that includes a property tax relief plan.
Without providing details on where that common ground is, Ricketts used a 20-minute address to express gratitude that the state has not seen the harsh impact of COVID-19 that many other states have. He then called on the Nebraska Legislature to step up as citizens have in addressing the pandemic and pass the state's top priorities.
"I'm not saying these things are going to be easy," the governor said. "There will be passionate opinions on how to accomplish this. But just like Nebraskans stepped up, we must work together to accomplish the people's work."
His top four priorities: property tax relief, updating the state's business incentive program, setting aside $300 million in state funds for the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, and providing a better tax break on military pensions.
Ricketts said that a new tax revenue forecast issued on Thursday should provide "guidance" to state lawmakers on how much tax relief can be provided within the state budget.
That forecast was more optimistic than expected given the unemployment, struggles of agriculture, and business closures caused by the coronavirus. It projected that nearly $90 million would be available for tax measures and other priorities in the current fiscal year, only about $40 million less than had been forecast before the pandemic hit.
A group of four state senators have already begun work on a so-called "grand compromise" between the property tax relief and tax incentive bills, after both measures failed to advance earlier this week. Thirteen days remain in the 2020 session, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.
Ricketts declined to directly answer whether lawmakers may have to pare back the property tax relief plan, which now calls for injecting $500 million in additional state aid to K-12 schools over three years so that local property taxes can be reduced. But previously, he's said that the coronavirus' impact will require some adjustment in how much the state can afford to provide in tax breaks.
The governor traditionally gives one speech a year to the Legislature, the State of the State speech shortly after a legislative session begins in January. But this year, after lawmakers suspended their session for four months because of the virus, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk said he invited the governor to give a second speech given the long break.
Ricketts, in his speech, noted the extraordinary times facing the state and nation, though he said Nebraska's economy has been impacted perhaps the least of any state.
"Much has changed in the four months since the work of this body was interrupted," he said. "This has been perhaps the greatest challenge our state has faced in a generation."
