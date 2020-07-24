Ricketts urges passage of property tax relief and other priorities in waning days of session

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts used an unusual second speech to state lawmakers Friday to urge them to find "common ground" and pass a package of bills that includes a property tax relief plan.

Without providing details on where that common ground is, Ricketts used a 20-minute address to express gratitude that the state has not seen the harsh impact of COVID-19 that many other states have. He then called on the Nebraska Legislature to step up as citizens have in addressing the pandemic and pass the state's top priorities.

"I'm not saying these things are going to be easy," the governor said. "There will be passionate opinions on how to accomplish this. But just like Nebraskans stepped up, we must work together to accomplish the people's work."

His top four priorities: property tax relief, updating the state's business incentive program, setting aside $300 million in state funds for the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, and providing a better tax break on military pensions.

Ricketts said that a new tax revenue forecast issued on Thursday should provide "guidance" to state lawmakers on how much tax relief can be provided within the state budget.