Ricketts 'very confident' Nebraska can manage coronavirus outbreak in penitentiary

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed confidence Monday that Nebraska’s prison system would be able to handle a coronavirus outbreak at the State Penitentiary, despite the difficulty of social distancing in such institutions.
Testing conducted Friday found that 29 inmates in four housing units of the Lincoln prison were positive for the virus. Most had no symptoms.
The cases mark the largest known coronavirus outbreak among Nebraska prison inmates.
Only 14 inmates, scattered among three state institutions and one county jail, had tested positive previously, according to the Department of Corrections.
But, at a press conference, Ricketts said Corrections Director Scott Frakes is implementing the agency plan for controlling disease outbreaks.
“We’re just going to continue to work our plan,” he said. “I’m very confident that he will continue to manage this.”
The Friday tests were undertaken after an inmate developed symptoms of the virus.
Officials said the man had not immediately told medical staff that he was feeling sick.
Three housing units were put on quarantine status Thursday after the man’s test came back positive, and testing was offered to about 600 inmates in those three units on Friday. Frakes said 332 inmates agreed to be tested.
The whole prison was quarantined Sunday after results of those tests came back, meaning that prisoners have been confined to their cells or housing space and that medical staff are to check temperatures and general health daily. Inmates who have tested positive will be checked more often.
Officials said that the quarantine will be in place for at least two weeks and that testing is being offered to the remaining 680 or so prisoners in the penitentiary. The testing is voluntary.
Ricketts said officials have not performed any analysis to determine how the infection got into the prison.
Officials suspended volunteer programs and visitation with inmates in early August when the number of community cases started ticking upward again. New admissions to the prison system are quarantined for at least two weeks.
But the Corrections Department has reported a total of 64 employees testing positive over the last five months.
A plurality of them, 23, work at the penitentiary. Two other Lincoln prisons account for another 20 infected employees.
Among other things discussed at the press conference:
College bars. Ricketts said he sees no need to follow Iowa’s lead in closing bars in college towns to control the spread of the coronavirus. He said Nebraska has plenty of hospital capacity to care for people who might become ill. Instead, he urged college students to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks and stay away from crowded bars, parties and restaurants.
Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down bars in the six counties with the most virus activity, including the homes of Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.
Ag branding. State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman joined the governor to unveil a new branding effort to promote agricultural products, equipment and services to an international marketplace.
The “Nebraska Straight from the Good Life” program includes an export catalog and website that features Nebraska companies and Nebraska products. Wellman invited more companies to join the effort, which aims to introduce customers to the breadth of agricultural goods and services Nebraska has to offer.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
