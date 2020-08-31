Ricketts 'very confident' Nebraska can manage coronavirus outbreak in penitentiary

Three housing units were put on quarantine status Thursday after the man’s test came back positive, and testing was offered to about 600 inmates in those three units on Friday. Frakes said 332 inmates agreed to be tested.

The whole prison was quarantined Sunday after results of those tests came back, meaning that prisoners have been confined to their cells or housing space and that medical staff are to check temperatures and general health daily. Inmates who have tested positive will be checked more often.

Officials said that the quarantine will be in place for at least two weeks and that testing is being offered to the remaining 680 or so prisoners in the penitentiary. The testing is voluntary.

Ricketts said officials have not performed any analysis to determine how the infection got into the prison.