Ricketts, veterans push for bigger tax break on military retirement income

LINCOLN — A year after passing a 50% state tax break on military retirement income, Gov. Pete Ricketts joined veterans and military officials on Friday in calling for expanding that exemption to 100%.

Five of Nebraska's six neighboring states exempt all military retirement pay from state income taxes, and Ricketts said that if this state wants to remain competitive in attracting military retirees and new missions at Offutt Air Force Base, it needs to make its tax break more generous.

Nebraska has a workforce shortage that, he said, could be partially remedied if more highly skilled service members stayed or moved to the state upon retirement.

"This is an important workforce development tool for the State of Nebraska," Ricketts told the Legislature's Revenue Committee. "We need to hold onto these folks."

The governor said data show that Nebraska is losing the battle. Its rate of growth in such "working veterans" has been only 2.7% in recent years, Ricketts said, compared with growth rates of 12% in South Dakota and 6.5% in Iowa, two states that do not apply state income tax to military retirement benefits.