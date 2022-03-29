Ricketts vetoes $120 million federal rental assistance bill

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed a bill Tuesday that would require him to apply for $120 million in federal rental assistance.

Legislative Bill 1073 passed in the Legislature on a 26-15 vote last week, but Ricketts has repeatedly voiced opposition to seeking the aid. In his veto announcement Tuesday, Ricketts said the funding would create a government subsidy that would make residents "more reliant on government" in the future.

“We must guard against big government socialism where people are incentivized not to work but are instead encouraged to rely on government handouts well after an emergency is over," Ricketts said in the announcement.

The governor also noted that Nebraska still has $30 million in unused aid from the first round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. That money, he said, is "more than enough" to meet Nebraskans' rental needs through the end of 2022.

State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, who prioritized LB 1073, criticized Ricketts' decision, calling it "inappropriate" for the governor to make state spending decisions when that power should fall to the Legislature.

Hansen will seek a veto override to overturn Ricketts' decision. He said he has not set a date with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers yet, but Hilgers previously committed to debating the bill — including a possible veto override — in time to meet a March 31 federal deadline to request the aid.

Hansen would need 30 votes to pass a veto override. Even if that succeeds, it is unlikely Nebraska will receive the full $120 million. The Legislature did not pass an emergency clause for the bill, meaning that the law would take effect in July.

At that point, Hansen said Nebraska would still have access to about 40% of the federal aid, amounting to a minimum of about $51 million. He urged state officials to seek the aid as soon as possible.

"Every day we're going to wait, we're going to lose more and more of that $120 million," Hansen said.

