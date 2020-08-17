Ricketts vetoes bill on witnessing executions, measure offering earlier parole eligibility

The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, said it was wrong to block the view of witnesses because they could not know if an execution was botched or not.

Her bill would have allowed members of the execution team to wear a mask or a disguise to conceal their identity, which Ricketts said would make “a mockery” out of the event and be disrespectful to the condemned inmate.

“Protecting the identity of the staff who are required to perform this duty ... is done for their safety and the safety of their families,” the governor said. He added that execution team members could be identified even if they wore a mask or disguise.

Pansing Brooks called the veto “disturbing,” saying it betrayed the public’s right to transparency and accountability.

“In the government’s most powerful and solemn act, the taking of a human life, we have an obligation to make sure it is carried out within the highest of standards,” the senator said.