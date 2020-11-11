Ricketts warns of tighter restrictions, but no mask mandate, if hospitalizations keep rising

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts warned Nebraskans on Thursday that he will impose more restrictive health measures if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rising in the state.
But he offered no timeline or trigger for taking additional action and, as he has done all along, he opposed a statewide mask mandate.
"Folks, we've got to knock down this curve, so we are not seeing the increasing hospitalizations that we have seen," Ricketts said at an afternoon press conference.
He spoke as Nebraska health care providers are becoming increasingly vocal in their warnings about the pandemic and their calls for stronger steps to quell the explosion of coronavirus cases, which has been followed by a steep rise in hospitalizations.
Nebraska recently finished its sixth straight week of record new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and ranks fifth nationally for new cases per capita. As of Wednesday night, 885 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, more than double the number a little more than two weeks earlier.
Laura Redoutey, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, warned that hospitalizations will overwhelm the state's capacity if the virus continues spreading as it has been.
"We are nearing a crisis point in our health care facilities, which may have dire consequences in terms of not being able to deliver the quality patient care we’ve all come to expect," she said. "It is critically imperative that every Nebraskan join with us in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease."
Support Local Journalism
She urged Nebraskans to wear masks, keep 6 feet away from others, wash their hands frequently and avoid crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.
John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for health security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, called on Twitter for a statewide mask mandate, along with closing down indoor dining, capping gatherings at 10 people and reducing the number of people in schools at any one time.
Dr. Daniel Johnson, a critical care anesthesiologist with Nebraska Medicine, took to Facebook to warn about the trends. He said the state's current health measures are not sufficient to stem the tide of cases, urging Nebraskans to take matters into their own hands to make a difference.
"When you must be indoors with nonhousehold members, please wear a mask and stay as far from one another as you can," he said.
Ricketts announced new health measures on Monday that require people to maintain 6 feet of separation in a variety of settings. It includes a limited mask mandate, which applies only in businesses when staff and patrons are within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes. The measures also limit the size of indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity.
On Thursday, he said to "stay tuned" as to when he might announce further changes. He said he and state health officials are monitoring the situation daily. In the past, he has said it takes two to three weeks to see how well health measures are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier this year, the state limited gatherings to 10 people, required restaurants and bars to offer takeout or delivery only and shut down elective surgeries. It also required schools to close for in-person learning.
Much of the recent spread has happened at informal social gatherings. Ricketts and his wife, Susanne Shore, are quarantining after being exposed at a small dinner gathering at their Omaha home on Sunday. He said Thursday that both are feeling fine.
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.