Ricketts warns of tighter restrictions, but no mask mandate, if hospitalizations keep rising

"We are nearing a crisis point in our health care facilities, which may have dire consequences in terms of not being able to deliver the quality patient care we’ve all come to expect," she said. "It is critically imperative that every Nebraskan join with us in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease."

She urged Nebraskans to wear masks, keep 6 feet away from others, wash their hands frequently and avoid crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.

John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for health security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, called on Twitter for a statewide mask mandate, along with closing down indoor dining, capping gatherings at 10 people and reducing the number of people in schools at any one time.

Dr. Daniel Johnson, a critical care anesthesiologist with Nebraska Medicine, took to Facebook to warn about the trends. He said the state's current health measures are not sufficient to stem the tide of cases, urging Nebraskans to take matters into their own hands to make a difference.

"When you must be indoors with nonhousehold members, please wear a mask and stay as far from one another as you can," he said.