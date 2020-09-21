Ricketts will encourage Nebraskans to get coronavirus vaccinations when they're available

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made clear Monday that he will not mandate coronavirus vaccinations for Nebraskans, whenever those vaccinations become available.

The governor said he has been getting several questions about the subject as vaccine trials have progressed. In response, he points to his track record of responding to the pandemic without mandates.

"We did not do a shelter-in-place order. We did not do a mask mandate," he said. "We will not be doing a vaccine mandate either."

But Ricketts said he will be encouraging Nebraskans to get vaccinated when possible. Estimates vary widely about when one or more vaccines might be approved and when they might be widely available.

President Trump has asserted that a vaccine could be ready "during the month of October." But experts have cast doubt on that timeline. U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield said last week that a vaccine wouldn't be widely available until the second or third quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, the federal government's Operation Warp Speed initiative is shooting for January 2021 to develop and deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective coronavirus vaccine.