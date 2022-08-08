Ricketts will not call for special session to debate abortion restrictions in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday he would not call for a special session to debate stricter abortion restrictions in Nebraska, citing a lack of votes in support of proposed legislation.

The announcement came after Ricketts received a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers featuring signatures from 30 senators supporting a special session to debate a 12-week abortion ban. That is three votes short of the 33 votes needed for a filibuster-ending cloture motion, which Ricketts noted in his explanation for not calling a special session.

“It is deeply saddening that only 30 Nebraska state senators are willing to come back to Lincoln this fall in order to protect innocent life," Ricketts said in the announcement.

The letter Hilgers sent proposed changing Nebraska's current statute that bans abortions at 20 weeks after fertilization to a 12-week ban.

Marion Miner of the Nebraska Catholic Conference has said Nebraska has one of the most "permissive and extreme" abortion policies in the world.

Hilgers said he thought the proposal would "attract the most support" within the Nebraska Legislature, though he said many of the 30 senators who signed likely would support stricter restrictions.

Earlier Monday, Ricketts said he still was working with Hilgers and indicated he was open to calling a special session. Ricketts did not comment on whether he would support a 12-week ban over a complete ban. He said only that he wanted to see what more the state could do "to protect preborn babies."

Many Southern and Midwestern states have passed abortion bans in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. In the spring, Nebraska lawmakers attempted to pass a trigger bill that would have banned all abortions in the state upon the ruling, but it failed when it couldn't muster 33 votes to end a filibuster against it. The final vote was 31-15.

After the high court's ruling, many lawmakers considered a special session to be inevitable. But as more than a month went by without word from the governor, senators began to doubt that there were enough votes to support a ban.

The 30 votes in the letter are an indication that the effort to strengthen abortion restrictions has lost two votes, with Sens. John Stinner of Gering and Robert Hilkemann of Omaha — who both voted yes on the trigger bill — not listed in the letter calling for a special session. (In the 31-15 vote this spring, Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who was ill, was not present to cast a vote on the trigger bill. Pahls, who has since died, has been replaced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, who signed the letter in support of a special session.)

In his announcement, Ricketts urged Nebraskans to thank the 30 senators who signed the letter and encourage the 19 remaining senators to change their minds. On his monthly radio show, Ricketts said he would reconsider a special session if enough lawmakers changed their minds to support further abortion restrictions.

Ricketts also noted that abortion restrictions likely will come up in the next regular legislative session even if there isn't a special session.