Ricketts would fight federal attempts to direct Nebraska's COVID response

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office vowed Wednesday to fight any attempt by President Joe Biden to direct the state’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“From floods to pandemics, our country has a long tradition of federal support for state management of emergencies,” said Ricketts spokesman, Taylor Gage. “One reason for this is there is not a one-size fits all strategy that works for every state. The president needs to support the states and respect our rights.”

The Governor’s Office commented after Biden took two other Republican governors to task for their pandemic measures. The president criticized Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, for making decisions that were “not good for their constituents.”

DeSantis signed an executive order last week that prohibits schools from requiring masks, and Abbott signed an order that bans local governments and state agencies from mandating vaccines.

“I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way,” Biden said. “The people are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”