Ricketts would fight federal attempts to direct Nebraska's COVID response

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office vowed Wednesday to fight any attempt by President Joe Biden to direct the state’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.
“From floods to pandemics, our country has a long tradition of federal support for state management of emergencies,” said Ricketts spokesman, Taylor Gage. “One reason for this is there is not a one-size fits all strategy that works for every state. The president needs to support the states and respect our rights.”
The Governor’s Office commented after Biden took two other Republican governors to task for their pandemic measures. The president criticized Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, for making decisions that were “not good for their constituents.”
DeSantis signed an executive order last week that prohibits schools from requiring masks, and Abbott signed an order that bans local governments and state agencies from mandating vaccines.
“I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way,” Biden said. “The people are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”
Ricketts opposes both mask and vaccine mandates and last year his administration blocked local health departments from imposing mask mandates. Recently, he said he expects schools will open for in-person classes this fall without mask or vaccine requirements.
But he has not attempted to stop school districts from requiring masks and his office did not directly criticize Tyson Foods for its announcement Tuesday that it will require vaccination for all workers, vendors and visitors at its plants. The company has meatpacking plants in Dakota City, Lexington, Madison and Omaha.
“While private businesses have the ability to institute such requirements right now, Gov. Ricketts strongly opposes vaccine mandates, especially while the vaccine remains under emergency use authorization,” Gage said.
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines under a process called emergency use authorization. Thus far, Pfizer and Moderna have applied for final approval through the FDA. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Pfizer’s vaccine could receive final approval as soon as October.
Debate about mask use and vaccine mandates has increased along with the number of COVID-19 cases across the nation. Cases in Nebraska have gone up for six straight weeks and escalated at a faster rate last week than they did nationally. The state’s per-capita case rate, however, remained well below the national average and ranks 30th nationally.
Hospitalizations in the state also continued to rise, with the seven-day average of 126 up 25% from 101 the previous week. Ricketts has said the state’s goal with pandemic measures has been to protect hospital capacity.
