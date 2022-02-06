Rising costs for care of vulnerable Nebraskans may be at odds with tax cut hopes

He was among numerous people who urged the committee to put money in the state budget for higher payment rates to Nebraska’s health and human services providers.

They spoke in support of proposals to raise provider rates by 10% to 15% in the fiscal year starting July 1, bills that would boost state spending by $75 million or more for the two-year budget period.

Based on the committee’s preliminary budget plan, that would leave $30 million or less for tax cuts or other spending priorities. The amount available could change after a state panel meets in late February to update state revenue projections.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said rate increases are necessary to fulfill the state’s obligations in an unprecedented time. He said he hopes to lay a foundation, between state dollars and federal pandemic relief money, so providers can emerge from the pandemic with competitive wages and the ability to provide critical services.

“Increasing provider rates is something you have to do,” he said. “You do not want to call out the National Guard for group homes. All I’m trying to do is do what’s right, trying to keep people in business, trying to keep services going.”