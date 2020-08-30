RNC was 'brighter, happier, more optimistic' than DNC, Hal Daub says

The lack of a traditional in-person gathering disappointed delegates on both sides, and Daub questioned whether Republican and Democratic foot soldiers alike will be as gung-ho as in past campaigns.

“Conventions create momentum,” Daub said. “There’s a camaraderie that develops and people get a little bit more incentive. They’re sent off to battle, if you will, in a more meaningful way. I’m not sure that you can energize and excite people through a taped presentation that comes through the screen at you.”

Featuring the Hawkeye State

Tuesday night’s session included prerecorded remarks from Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“Iowa truly is a land of opportunity,” Reynolds said. “It’s the birthplace of the computer, it’s a landmark of the financial services industry, and as so many of you already know, it’s filled with farmland that feeds and fuels the world.”

The state is “one big small town” where “neighbor helping neighbor is in our DNA,” she said.