RNC was 'brighter, happier, more optimistic' than DNC, Hal Daub says

WASHINGTON — Sure, Hal Daub is a receptive audience for last week’s Republican National Convention pitch, part of the proverbial choir for what the GOP is preaching.
But Omaha’s former mayor and congressman knows something about politics, having attended every Republican convention going back more than four decades.
And he said he was impressed with both the style and substance on display last week, particularly compared with the other side.
“Our convention was brighter, happier, more optimistic and quite candidly less critical,” Daub said.
Daub praised the party’s law-and-order appeal to suburban women and the overall message of promises made, promises kept.
His assessment contrasts sharply with Democratic criticisms that Republicans delivered an often dark vision intended to fuel fears about social unrest and violence in the streets.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb described the week as “false attacks and made-for-TV spectacle” with no real solutions to pressing problems facing the country.
But Daub said that the messages struck him as softer than expected and that President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech was significantly toned down from the flamboyant, extemporaneous style he uses at campaign rallies.
“They intended to show him as more presidential, and I think that they did,” Daub said.
Both party conventions employed virtual elements, prerecorded speeches and other creative techniques as they navigated the challenge of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A handful of GOP delegates from each state traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, early in the week for business such as the traditional roll call of states.
Trump made use of the White House as a backdrop throughout the week, a move critics denounced as inappropriate and potentially illegal but one that many Republicans defended.
His acceptance speech on the South Lawn featured a large audience with many attendees maskless and pressed together despite the pandemic.
A number of Nebraskans and Iowans attended that White House event in person, while others hit watch parties back home or simply listened from their couches.
The lack of a traditional in-person gathering disappointed delegates on both sides, and Daub questioned whether Republican and Democratic foot soldiers alike will be as gung-ho as in past campaigns.
“Conventions create momentum,” Daub said. “There’s a camaraderie that develops and people get a little bit more incentive. They’re sent off to battle, if you will, in a more meaningful way. I’m not sure that you can energize and excite people through a taped presentation that comes through the screen at you.”
Featuring the Hawkeye State
Tuesday night’s session included prerecorded remarks from Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“Iowa truly is a land of opportunity,” Reynolds said. “It’s the birthplace of the computer, it’s a landmark of the financial services industry, and as so many of you already know, it’s filled with farmland that feeds and fuels the world.”
The state is “one big small town” where “neighbor helping neighbor is in our DNA,” she said.
“From the sick farmer who can’t harvest his crops to the single mom who loses her job and is struggling to get back on her feet,” Reynolds said, “the town, the community helps them get through it. But what happens when a storm rips through almost the entire state? When it’s not one farmer who lost his crop but hundreds? When it’s not one neighbor who is without food but thousands?”
That’s exactly the bleak situation created by the recent derecho windstorm, she said as she praised Trump for issuing a major disaster declaration.
Spotlight on Ernst as well
Another Iowa Republican was tapped for Wednesday night’s program, with Sen. Joni Ernst delivering a prerecorded message focused on farm policy.
Ernst, who is up for reelection this year, characterized Trump as an ally to farmers and ranchers. She bashed Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden over his environmental policies, which she said would hurt agriculture.
Democrats cited Ernst’s convention role as evidence that she’s more focused on supporting Trump and the party than the state’s best interests.
Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Jeremy Busch described her address as a “cookie-cutter campaign speech” and criticized Ernst for not doing more to fight Trump administration policies that have hampered the ethanol industry.
The speech that wasn’t
Wade Mayfield is president of Thermal Services, an Omaha heating, air conditioning and plumbing company.
Mayfield flew to Washington to record a speech for the convention that was scheduled to air Thursday night, right after a New Jersey congressman.
But his speech was one of several that got bounced for time.
“Evidently guys from Nebraska just aren’t very engaging,” Mayfield joked in an interview Friday, adding that he still enjoyed the experience.
Mayfield said his speech highlighted the success of the Paycheck Protection Program. When the pandemic arrived, Thermal Services was hit along with other businesses and had to slash expenses.
But a PPP loan helped the operation get back to normal, allowing it to invest in new trucks and continue employee training, he said.
Mayfield contrasted that with the federal approach to the 2008 crash, which he said bypassed a lot of small businesses.
“This is when government really got it right for small business and local communities,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield said his interest in politics is “less than zero” and speculated that his desire to praise Republicans and Democrats alike for the pandemic response might have contributed to his speech ending up on the cutting room floor.
“I didn’t have any red meat in mine,” he said.
