Rosy revenue forecast brings calls for tax relief, new prison in Nebraska

Figures from the Legislative Fiscal Office presented on Friday showed that those measures have pumped more than $21 billion into the state, beginning last year. Some of the money has yet to be disbursed.

“While today’s increased revenue forecast is encouraging, the fact is federal dollars are propping up our economy considerably," Fry said. "Eventually those funds will stop flowing and our economy will have to stand on its own. For this reason, we urge caution because enacting ongoing tax or spending proposals will force tough choices in the future when revenues fail to keep up with our state’s obligations.”

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said he wanted to take time to figure out how much of the projected increase could be attributed to the federal stimulus dollars before making decisions about how to use the money.

“We have to make sure we don’t make long-term decisions with short-term increases in tax revenue,” he said.

Members of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board pointed to strong economic signs across the state in making their predictions, even as they cited worries about inflation, the supply chain and the shortage of workers, especially among lower-paid positions.