Rules change proposal could end secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Votes for legislative leaders could be made public under a rules change that has been proposed in the Nebraska Legislature.

State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings offered the change, which was among 52 rules change ideas submitted to the Legislature's Rules Committee on Friday and made public on Monday.

The proposals addressed several areas, including revamping the redistricting process, setting the minimum hours of debate before a filibuster-ending cloture motion could be considered, whether to allow pets in the Capitol and whether to bar journalists from committee executive sessions.

The wording of the proposed changes was not available Monday, only a list detailing the introducer, topic and brief description of each change.

But Halloran said his proposal would allow any senator to request a recorded, that is, public, vote on legislative leadership elections. Currently, leaders are chosen by secret ballot, as has been done since Nebraska launched its unique, nonpartisan, one-house Legislature in 1937.

Halloran said his proposal is about transparency, arguing that "nothing secret should happen on this floor."

The Nebraska Republican Party has long sought to end the Legislature's secret ballot process. The effort gained momentum last year when the Nebraska First PAC, founded by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, sought pledges from senators and candidates to vote for a rules change.

Previous attempts to ditch the secret ballots have failed. The latest attempt is likely to have a rough go as well. A rules amendment can be filibustered and, in contrast to filibusters against bills, there is no procedure or motion available to end the filibuster. In 2017, a battle over secret ballots lasted more than two months.

Defenders of secret ballots said the practice helps preserve nonpartisanship by allowing senators to vote for the best person rather than being pressured to vote for the one chosen by political leaders.

Under Nebraska’s Constitution, the state Legislature is nonpartisan. That means state lawmakers are elected and serve without regard to party affiliation and political parties are not part of the legislative structure or process.

As is typical at the beginning of a new session, lawmakers are operating under the previous year's rules. Lawmakers approved a motion to leave those in effect until Jan. 20, unless permanent rules are adopted before then.

The Rules Committee will hold a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the changes proffered. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, the committee chairman, said he expects committee members will vote Friday on whether to advance any proposals.

