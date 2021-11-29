Rural Nebraska counties vote to censure Sen. Deb Fischer for backing infrastructure bill

"The people who are the (party) volunteers are really strong partisans," Adkins said. "They're taking positions on issues and really trying to push the people serving in office in ways they haven't done before."

Censure is a formal declaration of disapproval, a political denouncement that stops short of expelling someone from a political party or government body.

Fischer, who got a landmark highway construction bill passed while serving in the Nebraska Legislature, was one of 19 Republican senators who voted for the infrastructure bill in August. Rep. Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, was one of 13 Republicans who later voted for the legislation in the House. The measure passed on a 228-206 vote in the House and a 69-30 vote in the Senate.

Tony Storbeck, the co-chair of the Dawes County Republican Party, said party members in the northwest Nebraska county felt that the infrastructure bill was filled with too much "garbage" in addition to needed road and bridge work and that it would exacerbate inflation. He said the censure vote came after Fischer, in a Sept. 2 conference call with Republicans in Dawes and Sheridan Counties, explained why she voted for the bill.