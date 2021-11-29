Rural Nebraska counties vote to censure Sen. Deb Fischer for backing infrastructure bill

LINCOLN — For the second time this year, some Nebraska Republicans have voted to censure one of the state's two GOP U.S. senators.
Last month, at a joint meeting of the Dawes and Sheridan County Republican Parties, members voted 23-2 to censure Sen. Deb Fischer for her support of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill pushed by President Joe Biden. Another rural county, Hitchcock County, passed a similar resolution.
Those votes came eight months after Sen. Ben Sasse was censured by a handful of county parties, including Sarpy County, over his rebuke of then-President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Sasse, who was reelected a year ago with 64% of the vote, was one of just seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. After that, the state GOP’s central committee passed a resolution that criticized Sasse as not responsive to local constituents and not supportive enough of Trump.
Randall Adkins, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said such official political scoldings are rare but are a sign of the "hyperpartisan" times. Some GOP activists, he added, don't believe that Sasse and Fischer are "Republican enough."
"The people who are the (party) volunteers are really strong partisans," Adkins said. "They're taking positions on issues and really trying to push the people serving in office in ways they haven't done before."
Censure is a formal declaration of disapproval, a political denouncement that stops short of expelling someone from a political party or government body.
Fischer, who got a landmark highway construction bill passed while serving in the Nebraska Legislature, was one of 19 Republican senators who voted for the infrastructure bill in August. Rep. Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, was one of 13 Republicans who later voted for the legislation in the House. The measure passed on a 228-206 vote in the House and a 69-30 vote in the Senate.
Tony Storbeck, the co-chair of the Dawes County Republican Party, said party members in the northwest Nebraska county felt that the infrastructure bill was filled with too much "garbage" in addition to needed road and bridge work and that it would exacerbate inflation. He said the censure vote came after Fischer, in a Sept. 2 conference call with Republicans in Dawes and Sheridan Counties, explained why she voted for the bill.
Storbeck, a retired railroad employee from Crawford, said Fischer had given him the impression earlier that she was against reckless federal spending.
"We thought it was misrepresentation on her part to say one thing and vote the other way," he said.
Phone and email messages left with Fischer's offices in Lincoln and Washington were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
In a public appearance just after her vote for the infrastructure bill, Fischer said she was encouraged that the parties had worked out a compromise. She said she was glad that some good things were added and some "horrible" things were deleted.
The senator, who is the ranking Republican on the surface transportation subcommittee, said key additions to the bill included one that gave more flexibility for livestock haulers and another that ensured that broadband spending was not duplicative.
Dan Welch, an Omaha attorney who serves as chairman of the Nebraska GOP, issued a statement Monday in full support of Fischer as "a strong voice for conservatives" and a tremendous public servant.
"Nebraska is fortunate to have her representation in Washington,” he said.
Nationwide, Republican votes for the infrastructure bill created an angry backlash. GOP representatives who supported the measure were criticized as "traitors" and "RINOs" (Republicans in Name Only) for helping Biden, a Democrat, get an important win in Congress.
Bacon's office received more than 1,400 calls and emails, some labeled as nasty and crude. Most were from people who live outside Nebraska, and many were generated after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a favorite of the far right, posted the phone numbers of Republicans who voted for the bill.
Trump, who had proposed an even larger infrastructure measure when he was president, joined in the criticism of the vote.
Storbeck said the state GOP had discouraged the county party from passing such resolutions, and instead pushed them to show unity. But he said party members felt that it was necessary.
"I'm hoping that she listens to us better," he said. "This is spending money we don't have."
