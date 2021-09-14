Rural representation, legislative districts focus of first redistricting hearing

Williams, a Republican in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, was joined by banking, education, health care and agricultural leaders from the area, who argued that the two counties have built strong relationships since being grouped together in the last redistricting.

"It would be a shame to break apart something that has been proven to work," said Stuart Fox, president of the Nebraska State Bank in Broken Bow.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango took the lead in speaking against LB 4, which would split up the counties in his District 44 and move the district itself from southwest Nebraska into the Omaha metro area.

Hughes, also a Republican, and others argued that counties in the Republican River basin need to stay together because of the area's history of water struggles with Kansas and Colorado. LB 4 would separate four key counties from the rest of the basin.

"We are a farming, ranching people and the water issue has everything to do with our everyday life," said Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City. "It's critical that we keep a legislator that can speak for us."

Others urged the committee to do as much as possible to maintain strong rural representation in the Legislature.