Russia, China could pose nuclear threat if arsenal isn't rebuilt, StratCom chief says

The amping up of a decades-old debate over nuclear spending is happening in part because so much is in flux right now.

Progressives are encouraged because the Democrats control the White House and both houses of Congress for the first time since 2010. While a candidate, Biden said the U.S. should rely less on nuclear weapons. He has appointed arms control advocates to key positions in his administration.

"The stars are aligned," Joe Cirincione, former director of the anti-nuclear Ploughshares Fund, told Politico magazine in January. "Extending New START for five years is just the opening gambit. This is going to be quite a show."

Hans Kristensen, who heads the Nuclear Information Project, said the argument is louder this year because the pie isn’t getting any bigger. Last year's defense budget was $741 billion, about 4% of which was to build or sustain the nuclear arsenal.

“At best, the Defense budget is going to be flat in the years ahead, and everybody has such huge wish lists,” Kristensen said. “The Air Force, on the nuclear side, has so many big-ticket items.”