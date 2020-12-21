Saint Francis Ministries is losing millions on its Omaha-area child welfare contract

"Conversations with the new leadership continue as Saint Francis is being required to provide its plan for solvency," she said.

She said the state took "appropriate action" to review Saint Francis' finances as part of the contract procurement process. That included obtaining audited financial statements, conducting an onsite interview focused on finances and performing a financial systems audit at Saint Francis' corporate offices.

A Saint Francis spokeswoman said the nonprofit's leaders “have been and will continue to be completely open” with Nebraska officials about the agency’s financial situation and about how they have stabilized the organization.

But Nebraska lawmakers and child advocates raised concerns from early on, questioning how Saint Francis could fulfill its contract obligations at the amount it bid. State officials gave reassurances that it could be done and that they had carefully reviewed the proposal.

In a July 2019 letter responding to questions from the leaders of the Health and Human Services and Appropriations Committees, HHS CEO Dannette Smith wrote: "The department is fully committed to holding St. Francis Ministries to their contractual obligations for case management services and the bid they have submitted."