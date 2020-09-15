Sales tax revenues drive Nebraska's tax collections higher than expected for August

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Nebraska collected nearly $68 million more in net tax revenue than projected for August, according to figures released Tuesday by the state Department of Revenue.

The higher-than-expected revenues reflects the state's economic strength, despite the disruptions caused by efforts to control the coronavirus, a department spokeswoman said.

"It's indicating that Nebraska is weathering the pandemic well," said Lydia Brasch, the spokeswoman.

The biggest boost came from sales taxes, with gross receipts coming in at nearly $40 million for the month — 19.2% higher than the most recent forecast. Brasch said one sales tax payment accounted for about half of that amount.

Even without that payment, the gross sales tax receipts were 10% higher than last year. She said sales tax receipts have been strong across the country, as Americans have been buying more durable goods.

Individual income tax collections also came in strong, with gross receipts at 10.1% above the forecast. Gross corporate income tax revenues were 57.1% below expectations, however. Brasch said corporate income taxes are notoriously volatile, and it is difficult to make any conclusions from them.