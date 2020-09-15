 Skip to main content
Sales tax revenues drive Nebraska's tax collections higher than expected for August
LINCOLN — Nebraska collected nearly $68 million more in net tax revenue than projected for August, according to figures released Tuesday by the state Department of Revenue.

The higher-than-expected revenues reflects the state's economic strength, despite the disruptions caused by efforts to control the coronavirus, a department spokeswoman said.

"It's indicating that Nebraska is weathering the pandemic well," said Lydia Brasch, the spokeswoman. 

The biggest boost came from sales taxes, with gross receipts coming in at nearly $40 million for the month — 19.2% higher than the most recent forecast. Brasch said one sales tax payment accounted for about half of that amount.

Even without that payment, the gross sales tax receipts were 10% higher than last year. She said sales tax receipts have been strong across the country, as Americans have been buying more durable goods. 

Individual income tax collections also came in strong, with gross receipts at 10.1% above the forecast. Gross corporate income tax revenues were 57.1% below expectations, however. Brasch said corporate income taxes are notoriously volatile, and it is difficult to make any conclusions from them.

The report compared actual tax collections to the revised state revenue forecast issued in late July. The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board held a special meeting to update the forecast before the Nebraska Legislature approved the state budget.

The Legislature did not finish its session until Aug. 13 after taking four months off because of the coronavirus. 

The board lowered projections of state tax revenues by about $50 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. The reduction was smaller than had been expected but the board majority said Nebraska's economy had remained relatively strong. 

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

