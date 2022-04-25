Sarpy County lags behind Douglas, Lancaster in early ballot requests

Far fewer Sarpy County voters are requesting mail ballots ahead of the May 10 primary compared to Nebraska’s two most populous counties, and election officials say there is a simple explanation: Sarpy doesn’t keep a list of voters who prefer to vote that way.

The sizable difference in early voting requests among the state’s three largest counties is unfolding two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic drove a statewide surge in early voting, which a state GOP official — in a 2020 phone call obtained by The World-Herald — cited as the reason for a Republican candidate losing his Sarpy County legislative seat.

Data from the election commission offices in each county shows that about 23% of registered Douglas County voters (about 82,000 people) had requested ballots by mail as of Wednesday. Nearly 19.5% of registered Lancaster County voters (about 39,000 people) had. In Sarpy County, roughly 2.5% (about 3,000 people) had requested early ballots. (Douglas County’s number of requested ballots does not include ballots requested in person, while Sarpy’s and Lancaster’s do.)

Douglas and Lancaster Counties keep lists of people who’ve indicated they like to receive their ballots by mail, and the counties mail those voters forms to request a mail-in ballot ahead of elections. Early ballots in those counties include an opportunity for voters to mark that they’d like to be added to that permanent list.

Sarpy County has never kept such a list, Election Commissioner Emily Ethington confirmed in an email.

When a county has a list, John Cartier, director of Voting Rights at Civic Nebraska said, it will “dramatically increase the participation of people who use vote-by-mail” by eliminating the extra step of voters requesting ballots on their own.

Wayne Bena, Nebraska’s deputy secretary of state for elections, said there’s a handful of counties that keep those lists. And some less-populous Nebraska counties vote entirely by mail.

Lancaster County has had the system in place for over two decades. Douglas County looked to Lancaster and other experienced counties as examples when setting up its process for the general election in 2018, according to Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Deciding whether to maintain a permanent list involves budget calculations and other considerations.

You have to consider the cost of mailing, Kruse and Lancaster County Elections Commissioner David Shively said. But both also pointed out a significant advantage: Voters return request forms early and it spreads out the offices’ workload.

“This election, we essentially have had no overtime in processing these,” Kruse said. Douglas sent the “green cards” voters can use to request early ballots in February.

“I don’t really know if there’s any legitimate reason for not having it as a tool for voters,” Cartier said, adding he’d encourage Sarpy County to consider introducing a list.

Bena previously served as Sarpy County election commissioner. He said that whether he mailed all registered voters early ballot applications depended on the election. He would do it for every presidential general election, he said, to help with polling site lines. He also sent early ballot request forms and new polling place cards to voters for the 2012 primary, he said, following the redistricting process.

“I had extra paper and envelopes from a prior year so it was financially feasible,” he wrote in an email.

State lawmakers went through the redistricting process last fall.

COVID caused surge in early voting

In the 2020 primary, all three counties — and the state as a whole — saw voters cast ballots early in unprecedented numbers.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a new challenge, and the state ensured every registered voter received an early ballot request form in an effort to protect both voters and election workers. Some local government officials, including in Sarpy, had already decided to mail applications on their own.

The state also provided drop boxes in counties that didn’t have them, Bena said, because elections offices were closing.

The result: Limited social interaction and the most ballots cast in the history of the state in a primary, Bena said.

In Douglas County, about 87% of voters cast their ballots early in 2020, along with 86% in Lancaster and 83% in Sarpy. All those Douglas and Lancaster voters had the opportunity to mark that they wanted to receive early ballot applications in the future.

The 2020 primary experience may be a big piece of why this year’s early ballot numbers are so high in Douglas and Lancaster Counties so far this year.

In Lancaster, the number and percentage of registered voters who had requested early ballots as of Wednesday already exceeded primaries in 2014, 2016 and 2018 overall, even though the county already had a long-existing list of people who like to vote early. The same is true in Douglas County.

“I’m confident in saying voters in Douglas County know their options,” Kruse said. “They can vote by mail early, they can vote in person at our office, they can go to the polling places, and they’re comfortable with all three of those options.”

Kruse said most people tell him that they like to vote early because they like to take their time, research and make their choices “at their kitchen table.”

This year’s heated gubernatorial primary could also cause a spike in turnout.

Asked why the county didn’t send early voting applications to every registered voter this time around, Ethington said in an email: “Though not a written policy, it has never been a practice in the Sarpy County Election Commission to send early voting applications to every registered voter ahead of a primary election.”

The county has still been reaching out to voters. Ethington wrote that an early ballot application ran in Sarpy County’s general circulation newspapers, the commission widely disseminated a press release about early voting and the message has been reiterated on social media with links to the ballot application.

Ethington wrote that they expect to see an uptick in requests as the May 2 deadline to request early ballots closes in, and to see an increase in people voting early in person.

“I estimate that 22% to 25% of the ballots in this election will be cast early, with overall turnout projected at 30% of all registered voters,” she wrote.

Mail voting blamed in 2020 race

Nationally, some Republican-led states have moved to restrict early voting access, including mail balloting, in the wake of the 2020 election, the Associated Press reported. Proponents of the restrictions often point to concerns of fraud, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

In Nebraska, a GOP party official did cite early voting as a contributor to an electoral loss in a 2020 legislative primary race. However, the issue wasn’t fraud — it was that so many people voted after early voting applications were mailed to all registered voters.

The race concerned then-State Sen. Andrew La Grone, a Republican who was running in 2020 to keep his District 49 legislative seat in Sarpy County. La Grone was appointed to his seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts following the 2018 election, as was Sen. Julie Slama. Slama and La Grone have since married.

Ricketts also appointed Ethington, who is Slama’s twin sister, to her post as Sarpy County election commissioner in 2021.

In 2020, La Grone finished second in the primary behind Jen Day, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race. Both advanced to the November general election, which Day narrowly won. Slama won her own election bid that year in a high-profile, contentious race.

In a recording of a 2020 phone call that the conservative political action committee Nebraska Freedom Coalition provided to The World-Herald, GOP Chair Dan Welch told a longtime party volunteer and donor that widespread mailing of ballots was partly to blame for the 2020 primary outcome. Their discussion of this particular race was one piece of a long and wide-ranging phone call.

The party wasn’t spending money on primaries that were thought to be obvious wins, Welch said, and La Grone appeared to be doing “everything right.”

“Given the fact that his opponent was so liberal, nobody was concerned that, in Gretna, Nebraska, he would have any problems whatsoever,” Welch said.

Following last year’s redistricting process, the 49th District is still entirely within Sarpy County but no longer includes Gretna. Gretna is now in the 36th District.

Typically, Welch said, he thinks La Grone would’ve easily won the primary.

“Because of this COVID situation, the Sarpy County Election Commissioner made a decision to send out ballots to every person in the district for voting purposes,” Welch said. “And that completely turned upside-down the science of elections.”

The commissioner at the time did not send out ballots to every person in the district, but sent out early voting request forms, which every voter in the state also received due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What our pollsters told us, is what happened is because those ballots went out and so many people voted in this election, the normal Republican turnout, which would’ve exceeded the Democratic turnout in that area and the people that typically pay attention and vote in these things — it was all upside down,” Welch said. “And so, La Grone lost a close election for that reason.”

Welch then said he didn’t foresee that happening again in November, when Day ultimately won the seat.

Welch said in an email Friday that he has not spoken to Ethington about this issue.

“It is my opinion that I would always prefer that voters are educated on the candidates and the issues when they cast their ballot,” he wrote.

Asked whether the Sarpy County commission’s decision to not send out early voting request forms was influenced by the Nebraska GOP or the results of the 2020 election, Ethington reiterated that the commission has not historically sent out early voting ballot applications during gubernatorial elections.

“My focus as Election Commissioner is ensuring that elections in Sarpy County are conducted in a manner that complies with all state and federal election laws,” she wrote in an email. “My office is doing that now and will continue to do so throughout my term.”

May 2 is the deadline for election offices to receive early voting ballot applications by mail, and the deadline for voters to vote early in person is May 9. Voters who have requested ballots by mail have to turn them in by 8 p.m. on election day. That includes drop boxes and by mail. Kruse said the Postal Service has advised that voters put ballots in the mail no later than May 3.

