Sarpy farmers who value conservation easement disappointed by Ricketts' critique

When the trees in the cedar windbreak they planted in the mid-1990s weren’t so tall, the Fedde brothers could look northeast from one of their fields and see the main impetus for accepting the Land Trust’s offer. Their grandparents’ farm, once situated diagonally from the land the brothers farm today, was sold and broken up into parcels that now hold five homes.

The Feddes’ easement sets limits on what can happen on much of their property. They can farm it and do other things like hunt on it and put up fences. But the land can’t be developed, and only a pocket of it can be built upon.

Dave Sands, the Land Trust’s executive director, said making this decision is a big deal.

“Conservation easements are a huge decision for a landowner, because you’re determining the future of your land,” he said. “So, we encourage landowners not to make the decision lightly.”

But Dean Fedde said it was an easy choice for them. They saw their land’s future as a road with two permanent forks: It gets developed and stays that way, or they act and keep it in agriculture forever.

“We can protect it forever, or it’s going to be gone forever,” Dean Fedde said. “That’s the two choices I see right now — because it’s coming.”