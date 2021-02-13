Sasse among 5 Republicans voting to allow witnesses; Dems back off seeking them

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s staunchest defenders in the Senate, flipped his vote to join the push for witnesses once it became clear the measure would pass.

Graham had pledged to call scores of witnesses and drag out the trial if House impeachment managers pursued witnesses, jeopardizing much of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Possible GOP subpoena targets included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democratic senators had not expected House managers to try to call witnesses. That changed after a CNN report this week confirmed the call between Trump and McCarthy during the riot.

The remaining members of the Senate from Nebraska and Iowa, Nebraska’s Sen. Deb Fischer and Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, all Republicans, voted against setting the rules to allow witnesses.

Fischer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Senate took a brief break to discuss what the new rules on witnesses should look like. They came back with the compromise that kicked off closing arguments and could lead to a verdict as early as Saturday.