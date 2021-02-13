Sasse among 5 Republicans voting to allow witnesses; Dems back off seeking them

Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and four fellow Republicans joined the Senate’s Democrats in a Saturday vote that made calling witnesses possible during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Then Democrats backed off. The Senate's 55-45 vote on witnesses triggered a bipartisan scramble to set the final rules governing the trial’s handling of any witnesses, negotiated among each of the parties involved.
But House impeachment managers, negotiating with Senate leaders from both parties and Trump's legal team, decided against calling witnesses in exchange for Trump's team accepting a GOP House member's statement.
Washington state Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's statement confirmed a Jan. 6 call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the Capitol riot. She said McCarthy told her that he asked Trump to publicly "call off the riot" and that McCarthy told Trump that the mob was made up of Trump supporters.
McCarthy told her that Trump then said, "‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”
Sasse, a frequent Trump critic, declined to explain his vote to allow consideration of witnesses, citing his role in the trial as a juror. But he joined GOP Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s staunchest defenders in the Senate, flipped his vote to join the push for witnesses once it became clear the measure would pass.
Graham had pledged to call scores of witnesses and drag out the trial if House impeachment managers pursued witnesses, jeopardizing much of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Possible GOP subpoena targets included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Democratic senators had not expected House managers to try to call witnesses. That changed after a CNN report this week confirmed the call between Trump and McCarthy during the riot.
The remaining members of the Senate from Nebraska and Iowa, Nebraska’s Sen. Deb Fischer and Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, all Republicans, voted against setting the rules to allow witnesses.
Fischer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Senate took a brief break to discuss what the new rules on witnesses should look like. They came back with the compromise that kicked off closing arguments and could lead to a verdict as early as Saturday.
The Senate, after two wins by Democrats in Georgia, is split 50-50 among those who caucus with Republicans and those who caucus with Democrats. It would take two-thirds of the Senate in attendance to convict — 67 votes if all senators are present.
This report contains material from the Associated Press.
