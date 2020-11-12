Sasse blasts results of Justice Department's inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein plea deal

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse says the Justice Department has finished its investigation into a plea deal with alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but he doesn’t sound particularly satisfied with the results.

The Nebraska Republican issued a statement Thursday indicating the investigation had concluded that then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta exercised “poor judgment” in regards to the plea agreement with Epstein.

“Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ — it is a disgusting failure,” Sasse said. “Americans ought to be enraged. Jeffrey Epstein should be rotting behind bars today, but the Justice Department failed Epstein’s victims at every turn. The DOJ’s crooked deal with Epstein effectively shut down investigations into his child sex trafficking ring and protected his co-conspirators in other states. Justice has not been served.”

Sasse is chairman of the Senate subcommittee responsible for oversight of the Justice Department. He called for the full report to be publicly released.

Sasse has repeatedly raised issues about the Epstein case and any outstanding co-conspirators that were let off the hook as a result of the deal.