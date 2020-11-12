 Skip to main content
Sasse blasts results of Justice Department's inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse says the Justice Department has finished its investigation into a plea deal with alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but he doesn’t sound particularly satisfied with the results.

Trump Labor Secretary

Alexander Acosta

The Nebraska Republican issued a statement Thursday indicating the investigation had concluded that then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta exercised “poor judgment” in regards to the plea agreement with Epstein.

“Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ — it is a disgusting failure,” Sasse said. “Americans ought to be enraged. Jeffrey Epstein should be rotting behind bars today, but the Justice Department failed Epstein’s victims at every turn. The DOJ’s crooked deal with Epstein effectively shut down investigations into his child sex trafficking ring and protected his co-conspirators in other states. Justice has not been served.”

Sexual Misconduct Epstein (copy)

Jeffrey Epstein

Sasse is chairman of the Senate subcommittee responsible for oversight of the Justice Department. He called for the full report to be publicly released.

Sasse has repeatedly raised issues about the Epstein case and any outstanding co-conspirators that were let off the hook as a result of the deal.

Epstein was arrested last year and killed himself in jail.

In the wake of Epstein’s suicide, Sasse urged the Justice Department to “rip up” the “crooked deal” prosecutors struck back in 2008 that offered immunity to Epstein and his co-conspirators.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment on Sasse’s statement.

Supreme Court Barrett

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

joe.morton@owh.com, twitter.com/MortonOWH

