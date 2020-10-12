Sasse, Ernst and Grassley focus on role of courts on first day of Barrett hearings

WASHINGTON — Three Midlands senators, all Republicans, sit on the Judiciary Committee.
They joined in offering opening statements Monday as the committee kicked off its week of hearings on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Their comments offered a preview of the debate to come over the next few days.
Sen. Ben Sasse
The Nebraska senator gave up a seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee when he joined the Judiciary Committee in 2017.
Sasse is up for reelection this year, but this week’s hearings are unlikely to have a major impact on a contest in which he is heavily favored.
Instead, the hearings provide Sasse another opportunity to express his views on the court’s role in American society, as he has done during past nomination hearings. That platform allows him to continue building his profile among conservatives, which could help if he seeks higher political office in the future.
Sasse noted Monday how much Democrats were focusing on health care policy questions.
“I don’t know what any of that has to do with what we’re here to do today,” he said.
Sasse offered his colleagues and the viewing public a lecture about the role of the judicial branch and the distinction between civics and policy-based political fights.
“Civics 101 is the stuff like ‘Congress writes laws, the executive branch enforces laws, courts apply them,' ” Sasse said.
He stressed the importance of religious liberty, decried “activist judges” and suggested that the court is politicized when lawmakers seek to have nominees commit to particular outcomes or policy preferences.
Sasse was followed by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who agreed about the importance of religious liberty and said Democrats will focus on Barrett’s legal writings, opinions and speeches.
Coons said those demonstrate that she would do irreparable harm if confirmed. While Republicans warn about activist judges, Coons suggested that’s just what they’re hoping to get from Barrett.
She would, after all, join the court just in time to consider the latest GOP challenge to the Affordable Care Act.
President Donald Trump and Republicans have promised time and again to eliminate that law but have failed in their efforts to do so through legislation.
“To achieve what they could not accomplish through the democratic process, they are looking to the courts, in fact to The Court,” Coons said. “They are looking to this nominee.”
Sen. Joni Ernst
The Iowa Senator said Monday that the role of the Supreme Court should be to defend the Constitution.
“At the end of the day, that’s my test for a Supreme Court justice — will you defend the Constitution?” she said.
Ernst is locked in a tough reelection battle against Theresa Greenfield. The Democratic challenger has focused on protecting access to health care and Ernst’s support for repealing the ACA.
This week’s hearings could factor into that aspect of the race, with Democrats stressing Barrett’s role as the potential key vote for striking down the ACA.
Ernst said Democrats on the committee are projecting the kind of judicial activism they favor onto the nominee.
She described Democrats’ approach as seeking to confuse the American people about who Barrett really is.
“Women all over the world are painfully familiar with this strategy,” she said. “We are all too often perceived and judged based on who someone else needs or wants us to be, not on who we actually are.”
This is Ernst’s first Supreme Court confirmation process since she joined the committee. She and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee joined the panel this session, becoming the first Republican women to serve on it.
Adding the two of them addressed the awkward situation of Republicans having no women on the committee during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.
Ernst talked about her military service and said she wanted to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s role in paving the way for today’s women.
“We don’t have to fit the narrow definition of womanhood,” she said. “We create our own path.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley
The longtime Iowa senator is not up for reelection this year, but these hearings will be one more chapter in a career that has spanned four decades and featured plenty of confirmation battles.
As committee chairman in 2016, Grassley refused to even grant a hearing to President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland, citing the fact that it was a presidential election year.
Of course, another presidential election is now just a few short weeks away, and millions of votes have already been cast, but Republicans are pressing forward with Barrett’s nomination.
The difference, Republicans say, is that the White House and the Senate are now controlled by the same party.
Grassley has said he wouldn’t hold a hearing on Barrett’s nomination if he were still the chairman, but because others are moving forward, he is obligated to consider the nomination.
Barrett would interpret the law as written and set aside any policy views she might hold, Grassley said as Monday’s hearing kicked off.
“Judge Barrett’s service reflects an exceptional intellect paired with deep commitment to the rule of law,” he said.
Barrett has criticized the previous ruling that upheld the ACA. But Grassley objected to suggestions that she will now be the key to striking down the law.
“That’s outrageous,” he said. “As a mother of seven, Judge Barrett clearly understands the importance of health care.”
He urged Barrett not to answer questions about specific cases this week.
After Monday’s session, Grassley told reporters that Democrats are trying to scare the American people with their health care talk.
“It ain’t gonna work because the American people know that Barrett is qualified to be on the court,” he said.
