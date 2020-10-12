Sasse, Ernst and Grassley focus on role of courts on first day of Barrett hearings

Sen. Joni Ernst

The Iowa Senator said Monday that the role of the Supreme Court should be to defend the Constitution.

“At the end of the day, that’s my test for a Supreme Court justice — will you defend the Constitution?” she said.

Ernst is locked in a tough reelection battle against Theresa Greenfield. The Democratic challenger has focused on protecting access to health care and Ernst’s support for repealing the ACA.

This week’s hearings could factor into that aspect of the race, with Democrats stressing Barrett’s role as the potential key vote for striking down the ACA.

Ernst said Democrats on the committee are projecting the kind of judicial activism they favor onto the nominee.

She described Democrats’ approach as seeking to confuse the American people about who Barrett really is.

“Women all over the world are painfully familiar with this strategy,” she said. “We are all too often perceived and judged based on who someone else needs or wants us to be, not on who we actually are.”