Sasse, other senators trade barbs as Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed

WASHINGTON — The four Republican senators from Nebraska and Iowa cast their votes Monday to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Ahead of the vote, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., delivered a floor speech noting that he’s advocated for Barrett since the summer of 2017.

He described her as an “unparalleled nominee” and predicted that she will be a “dazzling originalist” on the court.

Sasse criticized Democrats for focusing so much of their time and energy on the role she could play in striking down the Affordable Care Act.

Barrett has criticized previous rulings that upheld that law, but Sasse said court observers don’t think that the ACA will be overturned even with her on the court.

He even suggested that his Democratic colleagues have been lying to the country.

“I hope the Democrats that are making these speeches, staying here all night to say again and again things like, ‘A vote for Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to end health care’ please have the courage to come back next April, May, and June and say you lied to the American people,” Sasse said.