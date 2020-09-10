Sasse proposes ending direct election of U.S. senators

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse proposed a slew of major changes to the Senate this week — including a repeal of the Constitutional amendment that provided for direct election of its members.

The Nebraska Republican said in an interview that he recognizes it could take many years to implement the major overhaul he has in mind.

“So we’re going to need to tell the truth about the fact that the Senate is a dysfunctional institution to be able to get enough ideas on the menu that you can start to figure out where you’d forge consensus,” Sasse told The World-Herald.

He unveiled his ideas in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, writing that the founding fathers would be shocked at the current state of affairs.

“The Congress they envisioned is all but dead,” Sasse wrote. “The Senate in particular is supposed to be the place where Americans hammer out our biggest challenges with debate. That hasn’t happened for decades — and the rot is bipartisan.”

Sasse has made the biggest headlines over the years for his willingness to publicly criticize President Donald Trump, but he also has repeatedly directed rhetorical fire at the very institution in which he serves.