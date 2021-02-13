Sasse votes to convict Trump; Fischer, Ernst and Grassley vote to acquit

Nebraska Republican Party executive director Ryan Hamilton, in a statement, said he was glad to see an end to an "unconstitutional process from the beginning." He said the country faces bigger challenges and is hurting.

"Perhaps now the Senate and those in it who love to pay lip service to the Constitution can stop the show trials and get to work on their constitutional duty to represent the American people,” he said.

In his statement, Sasse reiterated his stance that the legislative branch, Congress, needed to stand up and defend its prerogatives in more than just the extreme cases that led to Trump's impeachment.

"A weak and timid Congress will increasingly submit to an emboldened and empowered presidency," he said. "This institution needs to respect itself enough to tell the executive that some lines cannot be crossed."

Sasse’s vote and those of the six other Republicans answered a key question of Trump’s second impeachment trial: which Republicans would back the charge that Trump incited the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The trial ended as expected, with Senate acquittal of the House impeachment charge that Trump had incited hundreds of his supporters to storm the Capitol during the formal counting of Electoral College votes.