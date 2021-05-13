Saunders County schedules public hearing on proposed solar farm

The Saunders County Board has scheduled a public hearing for next week on a controversial solar farm that would be built south of Yutan, Nebraska.

A Pennsylvania company, Community Energy Inc., has proposed building the project in a rural area and selling the electricity to the Omaha Public Power District. The 81-megawatt solar farm would be the largest solar project in Nebraska.

The hearing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Russell Shanks 4-H Exhibition Hall on the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Earlier this month, the Saunders County Planning Commission voted 5-1 against a conditional-use permit for the project.

The County Board isn’t bound by the Planning Commission’s vote. The board originally scheduled the meeting this week, but rescheduled it.

