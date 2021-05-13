Saunders County schedules public hearing on proposed solar farm

California's Sonoma wine country is home to a new floating solar farm — believed to be the largest in the U.S.
The Saunders County Board has scheduled a public hearing for next week on a controversial solar farm that would be built south of Yutan, Nebraska.
A Pennsylvania company, Community Energy Inc.,
has proposed building the project in a rural area and selling the electricity to the Omaha Public Power District. The 81-megawatt solar farm would be the largest solar project in Nebraska.
The hearing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Russell Shanks 4-H Exhibition Hall on the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
Earlier this month, the Saunders County Planning Commission
voted 5-1 against a conditional-use permit for the project.
The County Board isn’t bound by the Planning Commission’s vote. The board originally scheduled the meeting this week, but rescheduled it.
Our best Omaha staff photos of May 2021
A Canada goose and a pair of goslings swim in the pond at Hanscom Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken up concrete is all that remains as work continues on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews will attempt to reuse concrete that has been crushed from the old runway as crews work on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather at Memorial Park for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowd of 3,261 at Werner Park watched the Omaha Storm Chasers' first game since 2019 on Tuesday. The Chasers used an early burst to win 8-2. Page C3
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trevin Luben, right, stiff-arms Tyson Guzman during the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans do the wave during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Harris and Nate Boerkircher celebrate a touchdown during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Harris puts hamburgers on the grill as he works at Lolo's outside Memorial Stadium before the spring game on Saturday. He said hamburgers are his best sellers.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marvin Scott III runs the ball during the first drive of the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Customers purchase flowers and herbs at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Liz Kopetzky hands an iced tea to a customer at the It’s All About Bees stand at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
