School funding plan backed by Pillen could cost districts $270M per year, report says

LINCOLN — Jim Pillen’s proposal to change Nebraska’s school funding formula to a per-student basis could cost some districts $270 million, according to a new analysis.

The OpenSky Policy Institute published a report earlier this month stating that a per-student funding system would mean that districts serving the majority of Nebraska students would lose funding they are receiving under the current per-district formula.

The report doesn’t specifically mention Pillen, but the Republican gubernatorial nominee has made a per-student funding system a prominent part of his campaign. The topic was the subject of a campaign ad that started airing in early October.

“We should never, ever give up on a kid,” Pillen says in the ad. “As governor, I’ll reform education funding and stop the state from picking winners and losers so that every single Nebraska kid has the opportunity they deserve.”

Under Nebraska’s current formula, the lion’s share of education funding — about $880 million of the total $1.07 billion — comes in equalization aid, which goes to high-need districts. For the 2022-23 school year, the aid was distributed to 86 of the state’s 244 districts, but the OpenSky report said those 86 districts serve 78% of Nebraska’s students.

The state’s largest public school district, Omaha Public Schools, also is the largest recipient of equalization aid, with the district calculated to receive $269.08 million for 2022-23, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Education. The state’s second and third largest districts by student population, Lincoln Public Schools and Millard Public Schools, receive the second and fourth most equalization aid, at $106.7 million and $44.7 million respectively. Grand Island Public Schools is set to receive the third most equalization aid at just under $53 million.

Pillen has argued that it is unfair that the 158 remaining districts don’t receive any equalization aid.

Christian Barnard, senior policy analyst for the Reason Foundation, a libertarian think tank, said the gap makes the current funding formula irrelevant for two-thirds of Nebraska’s school districts.

“It’s almost like they’re in different worlds,” Barnard said.

The OpenSky report said most districts receiving equalization aid are already near their property tax levy limits, so the drop in funding through a per-student system would mean many districts would have to seek tax increases to avoid major service cuts. The report estimated it would take an average levy override of 41 cents to compensate for the losses in state aid.

State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, chair of the Education Committee, said she believes the current funding formula is the most effective tool the state has at discerning the true funding needs for all districts.

“It’s easy to just throw out an idea and then step away,” Walz said in an email. “However, those ideas affect every single Nebraskan.”

In an email statement, Pillen attacked the OpenSky report, saying it was backed by “entrenched interests” intent on maintaining the status quo.

“When you make as many assumptions as this back-of-the-napkin ‘analysis’ does, you can arrive at whatever conclusion you want,” Pillen said in the statement.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn echoed Pillen’s sentiment, and said OpenSky is supported by the most populous school districts in the state. In the past, she said, the organization has criticized the current funding formula for underfunding larger districts.

Pillen’s opponent, Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, called these claims “ridiculous.” She said neither OpenSky nor the Platte Institute, a think tank established by Gov. Pete Ricketts, are biased, and both provide important research.

“Numbers never lie,” said Blood, a Democrat.

Though Blood doesn’t support a per-student funding system, she said the state’s current formula is “antiquated” and relies too much on property taxes.

Barnard said Nebraska ranks third in the U.S. for dependence on property taxes for school funding.

Nebraska’s property taxes are high because the state doesn’t fully fund its schools, Blood said.

Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said the only way to lower property taxes is for the state to increase school funding. She described Pillen’s approach as “the wrong solution to the right problem.”

“You’re just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic with a plan that simply robs Peter to pay Paul,” Benson said in an email.

Spencer Head, an Omaha Public Schools board member, noted in an email that per-student funding proposals have come up many times in previous legislative sessions. None of them have passed, but Head said he believes the idea has some merit. It just can’t be the only metric, he said.

Linehan, a member of the Education Committee, also said there are ways the state can switch to per-student funding without hurting districts that receive equalization aid, although she did not give specifics on how that would be possible.

“Everybody can win,” Linehan said. “Nobody has to be a loser here.”