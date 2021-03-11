School safety hotline plan advances despite price tag

The hotline connects people to trained crisis counselors at Boys Town, who can offer help and resources immediately. The counselors also alert local threat assessment teams set up in participating school districts.

LB 322 would open up the hotline to any public or private school that wants to participate and creates a threat assessment team.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, however, questioned the cost of the program, saying that increased state spending could be difficult to sustain once federal coronavirus relief dollars end. He urged Williams to find some other funding source besides state tax dollars.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte objected to the program itself. He questioned the idea of anonymous reports that raise unverified accusations about students. He also questioned whether the reports could harm youngsters later.

"It's well-intended but it's not America," he said, linking the reporting system to the German Nazi paramilitary group known as the Brownshirts.

But Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha recalled the day in 2011 when a high school student shot two Millard South High School administrators, killing Assistant Principal Vicki Kaspar and injuring Principal Curtis Case, before taking his own life.