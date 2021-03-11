School safety hotline plan advances in Nebraska Legislature despite price tag

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers took a step Thursday toward making schools safer from threats of violence, including school shootings, suicide and bullying.
On a 33-5 vote, senators gave first-round approval to legislation that would create a statewide hotline where people could anonymously report concerns about students who may be thinking about harming themselves or other people.
State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who introduced Legislative Bill 322, argued that the program would be well worth the $900,000 a year cost. The bill would expand on a successful pilot program from Douglas County.
“When you think of the good that will come out of it, this is an amount we can swallow,” he said. “This can save lives and will save lives.”
Williams said Safe2HelpNE, the Douglas County hotline, has gotten nearly 500 reports since its launch last year. Half of the reports concerned middle school students and almost as many were about high schoolers, but 12% concerned those in elementary grades.
At least four reports involved a potential threat to a school, while 87 concerned students who appeared suicidal and two were from teachers about potentially suicidal colleagues. Other reports involved bullying, depression, drugs and even inappropriate behavior by teachers.
The hotline connects people to trained crisis counselors at Boys Town, who can offer help and resources immediately. The counselors also alert local threat assessment teams set up in participating school districts.
LB 322 would open up the hotline to any public or private school that wants to participate and creates a threat assessment team.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, however, questioned the cost of the program, saying that increased state spending could be difficult to sustain once federal coronavirus relief dollars end. He urged Williams to find some other funding source besides state tax dollars.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte objected to the program itself. He questioned the idea of anonymous reports that raise unverified accusations about students. He also questioned whether the reports could harm youngsters later.
“It’s well-intended, but it’s not America,” he said, linking the reporting system to the German Nazi paramilitary group known as the Brownshirts.
But Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha recalled the day in 2011 when a high school student shot two Millard South High School administrators, killing Assistant Principal Vicki Kaspar and injuring Principal Curtis Case, before taking his own life.
“This is an issue that is out there,” he said. “There are a lot of young people out there hurting.”
In other legislative action Thursday:
Reserve tuition. Military reservists based in Nebraska would get 75% tuition assistance at state-supported colleges, community colleges and universities under LB 4, passed on a 47-0 vote. Nebraska currently provides 50% tuition assistance, which would remain the level for graduate and professional degrees. LB 4, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, also provides that there would be no lifetime cap on the benefits.
Insurance and deployment. LB 77, passed 48-0, would bar insurance companies from adding a surcharge or raising premiums for military service members based only on their deployment outside of the United States. The measure, introduced by Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, would address the so-called “patriot penalty” that some military members have faced when they drop motor vehicle coverage for six months or more while being deployed.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH