School safety hotline plan advances in Nebraska Legislature despite price tag

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers took a step Thursday toward making schools safer from threats of violence, including school shootings, suicide and bullying.

On a 33-5 vote, senators gave first-round approval to legislation that would create a statewide hotline where people could anonymously report concerns about students who may be thinking about harming themselves or other people.

State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who introduced Legislative Bill 322, argued that the program would be well worth the $900,000 a year cost. The bill would expand on a successful pilot program from Douglas County.

“When you think of the good that will come out of it, this is an amount we can swallow,” he said. “This can save lives and will save lives.”

Williams said Safe2HelpNE, the Douglas County hotline, has gotten nearly 500 reports since its launch last year. Half of the reports concerned middle school students and almost as many were about high schoolers, but 12% concerned those in elementary grades.