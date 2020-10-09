Second public hearing on payday lending, gambling measures set

LINCOLN — Public hearings about ballot initiatives to cap payday loan rates and to allow casinos at licensed horse race tracks have been set for for Oct. 19 in North Platte.

The hearings are required by state law for measures placed on the ballot through petition drives. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said they are intended to educate citizens about the measures.

The 1:30 p.m. hearing will cover Initiative Measure 428, which would limit the rates charged for cash advance loans to 36% annually.

The 3:30 p.m. hearing will cover Initiative Measures 429, 430 and 431, which would authorize casinos at horse race tracks, create a regulatory and tax structure for the casinos and direct the majority of tax revenues to property tax relief.