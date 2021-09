Secretary of State Bob Evnen postponed re-election event after testing positive for COVID

LINCOLN — The "unforeseen circumstances" that prevented Secretary of State Bob Evnen from attending a press conference announcing his re-election campaign was a positive test for COVID-19, his office confirmed Tuesday.

Evnen, a Republican and 68-year-old Lincoln attorney, had scheduled a press conference Monday morning to announce his re-election plans, but then his campaign postponed the event.

Multiple messages sent on Monday to campaign officials, Evnen and his office seeking comment on a report that he had COVID-19 were not answered.

His State Capitol office issued a press release Tuesday morning confirming that he had taken a quick antigen test for COVID on Sunday and had tested positive. He also took a PCR test, but those results were not back as of Tuesday morning.

"Secretary Evnen has had both COVID vaccinations. His symptoms are not severe, and he is working from his home office," said his office spokeswoman Cindi Allen.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.