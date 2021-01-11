Sen. Adam Morfeld introduces bill to make 'doxxing' a crime in Nebraska

Using social media to post someone's address and photograph for the purpose of causing mental anguish or of targeting someone for harassment and violence would be illegal under Legislative Bill 227.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said he introduced the bill Monday after being subjected to such online threats, or "doxxing," and after hearing others speak of the anxiety caused by having personal information posted on social media.

The bill lays out criminal penalties for doxxing and allows for civil lawsuits. Urging someone to "contact your senator" would remain legal, Morfeld said.

Among other bills introduced Monday were:

Seat belts and cellphones. Two perennial driving safety bills returned for another session. Under LB 239, all drivers would be banned from using mobile phones while driving. Currently, only teenage drivers with provisional licenses are prohibited from talking on a phone while driving. Texting while driving is banned for all drivers. Under LB 240, drivers could be stopped for failing to wear a seat belt. Currently, drivers can be ticketed for seat belt violations only if they are stopped for another traffic infraction. Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha introduced both bills.