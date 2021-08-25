Sen. Ben Sasse amps up his 'damn the deadline' message

Damn the deadline. Don’t negotiate with the terrorist Taliban.
Sen. Ben Sasse has hit those themes hard, heaping criticism on President Joe Biden in a series of press releases and high-profile interviews during the past week, during Afghanistan’s speedy fall to the fundamentalist Islamist group that ruled the country before 9/11.
“The Taliban doesn’t get to run a countdown clock on American lives,” he told NPR’s Steve Inskeep on Wednesday.
“They need to go faster. We have a national security crisis, it’s ongoing,” he told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “We have a lot of Americans in harm’s way.”
“President Biden needs to eliminate all red tape and let our troops load families onto planes. Move! Run an airlift around the clock,” Sasse told CNN’s Jake Tapper last week.
Since then, U.S. and NATO partners have ramped up the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies, to the point that about 82,300 people had left the country as of Wednesday for safe havens in the United States, Qatar, Germany and several other countries.
Sasse spared no criticism, though, in an interview Wednesday with The World-Herald. He said the Trump administration should never have negotiated with the Taliban, much less agreed to withdraw U.S. forces by May 1 of this year.
But he said it was Biden’s fault for sticking to the agreement, and then failing to get out U.S. citizens and Afghan allies before the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and Army.
“A full pull-out was always a bad option,” Sasse said. “We’ve been on a bad path for 18 months. (The Taliban) are not trustworthy. These are folks who not only want to kill their own people and oppress women and girls, they are willing to harbor certain terrorist groups.”
He would have preferred that the U.S. keep a long-term presence in Afghanistan at Bagram Air Base, about 25 miles from Kabul, the hub of U.S. operations during its nearly 20-year occupation.
“The decision to abandon Bagram was always a crazy idea,” Sasse said. “It was a really useful asset to have, west of China.”
Now he fears for the safety of up to 1,500 U.S. citizens who are still in Afghanistan, according to the State Department. He worries they could be stuck there if they aren’t able to get past Taliban checkpoints and reach Kabul’s airport to board an evacuation flight.
“(The administration) put themselves into a situation where we depended on the ‘good will’ — scare quotes — of the Taliban,” Sasse said. “The Taliban believes they have the momentum, and they can dictate the terms.”
At the same time, he said, Taliban officials have set up an intimidating gantlet of checkpoints on the way to the airport.
He said the U.S. needs to ensure that all Americans get out no matter how long it takes, and urged Biden to tell the Taliban “we’re perfectly willing to spill Taliban, al-Qaeda, and ISIS blood to do it.”
Sasse sidestepped the question of whether American blood might be shed, too.
“It’s absolutely non-negotiable that we would leave Americans behind,” he said.
sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer