Sen. Ben Sasse amps up his 'damn the deadline' message

But he said it was Biden’s fault for sticking to the agreement, and then failing to get out U.S. citizens and Afghan allies before the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and Army.

“A full pull-out was always a bad option,” Sasse said. “We’ve been on a bad path for 18 months. (The Taliban) are not trustworthy. These are folks who not only want to kill their own people and oppress women and girls, they are willing to harbor certain terrorist groups.”

He would have preferred that the U.S. keep a long-term presence in Afghanistan at Bagram Air Base, about 25 miles from Kabul, the hub of U.S. operations during its nearly 20-year occupation.

“The decision to abandon Bagram was always a crazy idea,” Sasse said. “It was a really useful asset to have, west of China.”

Now he fears for the safety of up to 1,500 U.S. citizens who are still in Afghanistan, according to the State Department. He worries they could be stuck there if they aren’t able to get past Taliban checkpoints and reach Kabul’s airport to board an evacuation flight.

“(The administration) put themselves into a situation where we depended on the ‘good will’ — scare quotes — of the Taliban,” Sasse said. “The Taliban believes they have the momentum, and they can dictate the terms.”