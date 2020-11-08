Sen. Ben Sasse congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on his win

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse offered his best wishes Sunday to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Melissa and I congratulate the next president, Joe Biden, and the next vice president, Kamala Harris,” the Nebraska Republican said in a statement. “Today in our house we pray for both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, that both would be wise in the execution of their respective duties during this important time in our nation.”

Sasse’s statement came one day after sufficient votes had been tabulated in key states to allow a slew of news outlets to project Biden as the winner. Biden delivered his victory speech Saturday night.

But President Donald Trump has not conceded, and his campaign has indicated that it will go to court over allegations of electoral misconduct.

Nebraska Republicans have reacted differently to Biden being declared the winner of the race.

Rep. Don Bacon told The World-Herald on Saturday that he had seen no evidence of widespread misconduct, urged Trump to take the high road and talked about working with Biden.