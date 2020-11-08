 Skip to main content
Sen. Ben Sasse congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on his win
Supreme Court Barrett (copy) (copy)

Sen. Ben Sasse during a confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse offered his best wishes Sunday to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Melissa and I congratulate the next president, Joe Biden, and the next vice president, Kamala Harris,” the Nebraska Republican said in a statement. “Today in our house we pray for both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, that both would be wise in the execution of their respective duties during this important time in our nation.”

Sasse’s statement came one day after sufficient votes had been tabulated in key states to allow a slew of news outlets to project Biden as the winner. Biden delivered his victory speech Saturday night.

But President Donald Trump has not conceded, and his campaign has indicated that it will go to court over allegations of electoral misconduct.

Nebraska Republicans have reacted differently to Biden being declared the winner of the race.

Rep. Don Bacon told The World-Herald on Saturday that he had seen no evidence of widespread misconduct, urged Trump to take the high road and talked about working with Biden.

Others have avoided acknowledging Biden’s win or have actively pushed back on it.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, for example, echoed Trump’s position with a statement that every “legal” vote should be counted and that the election isn’t over until scrutinized by the courts.

Sen. Deb Fischer did not respond to a World-Herald request for comment on Biden’s victory. Reps. Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry likewise offered no statements.

In his statement, Sasse offered some thoughts on the road ahead.

“Despite the policy differences many of us will have with the incoming administration, every American’s civic responsibilities are the same: root for every president’s success, work together where we can, and debate passionately and respectfully,” he said.

Photos: Nebraska on Election Day 2020

joseph.morton@owh.com

Reporter - Politics/Washington D.C.

Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006.

