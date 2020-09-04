Sen. Ben Sasse in comfortable position ahead of debate with Chris Janicek tonight

Such polarization in politics is part of why Sasse said Republicans and Democrats have yet to find an answer on health care. Many of his colleagues offer ideas they know won’t pass to play for the political theater on TV, he said, instead of working toward future-oriented solutions most Americans would accept.

“The Republican Party is often as devoid of ideas for the 2030 agenda as the Democratic Party,” he said during an interview with The World-Herald. “There need to be more American solutions.”

Last year, Sasse introduced a pair of bills on health care, including one to expand the types of health insurance plans eligible for health savings accounts. But the bills have not advanced, and Sasse expressed disappointment that he hadn’t found enough allies. If he is reelected, he said, he will keep trying.

That includes trying to focus both Republicans and Democrats on the need to help more Americans buy and keep private health insurance with them when they change jobs and when they move, even across state lines, with employers still paying a share of premiums.