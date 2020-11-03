Sen. Ben Sasse wins second term, says Nebraska wants 'straight-shooting' approach

"It is sad that our party leadership could not get our party behind the same candidate," Howitt said.

Love, for his part, said he received great support from the community. But he said he learned a hard lesson about the difficulties of running a write-in race.

"I don’t know how many people have told me that they went to the polls to vote for me and couldn’t find my name (on the ballot)," Love said.

The Nebraska Republican Party's chairman, Dan Welch, congratulated Sasse on Tuesday and said he looked forward to the senator's "continued advocacy on behalf of Nebraskans while standing up for conservative principles on the key committees."

Sasse may need to repair relationships with some Nebraska Republicans.

Sasse sought the president's endorsement during a contested GOP primary. Then, in the October recording, Sasse said Trump “kisses dictators’ butts,” “regularly sells out our allies,” “spends like a drunken sailor,” “mocks evangelicals,” “flirted with white supremacists” and treats women poorly.