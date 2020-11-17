Sen. Chuck Grassley in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley is quarantining at home after being exposed to the coronavirus.

The Iowa Republican issued a statement Tuesday saying he had just learned of the exposure.

“I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results,” Grassley said. “I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley, 87, said he would continue working virtually while in quarantine. As the most senior Senate Republican, Grassley holds the title of Senate President Pro Tem, placing him third in the line of succession.

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, both Nebraska Republicans, had their own scares earlier this year after attending an event at the White House that featured a number of people who later tested positive for the virus. Both ended up testing negative.