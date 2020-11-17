 Skip to main content
Sen. Chuck Grassley in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley is quarantining at home after being exposed to the coronavirus.

The Iowa Republican issued a statement Tuesday saying he had just learned of the exposure.

“I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results,” Grassley said. “I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Chuck Grassley mug

Chuck Grassley

Grassley, 87, said he would continue working virtually while in quarantine. As the most senior Senate Republican, Grassley holds the title of Senate President Pro Tem, placing him third in the line of succession.

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, both Nebraska Republicans, had their own scares earlier this year after attending an event at the White House that featured a number of people who later tested positive for the virus. Both ended up testing negative.

Grassley did not attend that event. His statement did not provide additional details about how or where he was exposed to the virus.

joe.morton@owh.com, twitter.com/MortonOWH

Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com

