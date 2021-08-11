Sen. Deb Fischer finds hope in bipartisan infrastructure efforts

ASHLAND, Neb. — Fresh off the Senate's bipartisan approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Sen. Deb Fischer struck an optimistic note Thursday about working across party lines.
Fischer joined with 18 other Republicans earlier in the week to vote for the measure, which would help rebuild the nation’s deteriorating roads, bridges and water systems while funding new climate resilience and broadband initiatives. The measure now moves to the House of Representatives.
"I found it encouraging that we had Democrats in the United States Senate who reached out to Republicans to work on that infrastructure bill because they didn't have to," Nebraska's senior senator told a gathering of business and community leaders at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
All five of Nebraska's congressional representatives appeared at the event held by the Greater Omaha, Lincoln and Nebraska Chambers of Commerce.
Fischer's vote was clearly popular among those attending. She got a round of applause after Omaha Chamber President David Brown thanked her for her work on the bill.
Sen. Ben Sasse voted against the bill, saying in a statement that it would spend money the country doesn't have. He did not address the issue Thursday.
Fischer said the infrastructure measure was not perfect, nor was it the kind of bill she would have written. But by working across the aisle, GOP senators were able to get some good things in the bill and keep "some horrible things" out, she said.
What's more, they did so in a situation in which they had little leverage to force changes in the bill, she said. Democrats control the leadership positions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.
"To be able to accomplish big things in an atmosphere like that, I believe that that's what Nebraskans and that's what the people of this country want to see," Fischer said. "It's going to continue to help our state grow and continue to help our country grow."
She also said that approving the infrastructure bill does not enable a $3.5 trillion social policy bill that Democrats hope to pass using the budget reconciliation process. That process could be accomplished without any Republican support, if all 50 Democrats stick together and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks the tie.
If passed by the House, the infrastructure bill would be the largest infusion of federal investment into infrastructure projects in more than a decade, with $550 billion in new federal spending. Among other things, it would provide $65 billion to expand high-speed internet access; $110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects; and $25 billion for airports.
Fischer also pointed to her experience on the Armed Services Committee, whose members have collaborated in crafting the latest defense authorization bill.
Sasse said he has worked closely with Democrats as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee on issues such as China and cybersecurity.
"We work behind closed doors on some of the most urgent national security challenges America faces. Nobody peacocks for sound bites," he said, adding: "Bipartisanship works when we agree to tackle big problems, not when politicians do kumbaya stunts in between fundraising emails.”
Among other topics addressed Thursday:
Immigration. Rep. Don Bacon said the number of people crossing the southern border in recent months has reduced the appetite for trying to build consensus on immigration issues. But he also said there is broad support for addressing four areas.
They include changing to the quota system that now gives preference to people from some countries over others, finding ways to ease the entry of seasonal workers, improving the E-Verify system used for checking the immigration status of employees and addressing the people who were brought to this country illegally as children and have been allowed to stay under an executive order issued by former President Barack Obama.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who recently visited the Texas border, said four areas need to be addressed for a comprehensive immigration solution. Those are border security, legal immigration reforms, humanitarian exceptions and foreign policy considerations. The last, he said, deals with the problems that are driving people to leave their homes.
China. Sasse said the technology race with China is America's "No. 1 existential national security issue" for the next decade. He said the future of the internet is at stake, with one path being the open, Western-style internet and the other being a closed internet controlled by China and its interests.
But he said it doesn't make sense to completely cut ties with China, given the many and complex relationships between that country and the U.S. Instead, he argued for a middle road, "decoupling" from China on technology while maintaining trade for agricultural and industrial goods.
