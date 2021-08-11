Sen. Deb Fischer finds hope in bipartisan infrastructure efforts

What's more, they did so in a situation in which they had little leverage to force changes in the bill, she said. Democrats control the leadership positions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.

"To be able to accomplish big things in an atmosphere like that, I believe that that's what Nebraskans and that's what the people of this country want to see," Fischer said. "It's going to continue to help our state grow and continue to help our country grow."

She also said that approving the infrastructure bill does not enable a $3.5 trillion social policy bill that Democrats hope to pass using the budget reconciliation process. That process could be accomplished without any Republican support, if all 50 Democrats stick together and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks the tie.

If passed by the House, the infrastructure bill would be the largest infusion of federal investment into infrastructure projects in more than a decade, with $550 billion in new federal spending. Among other things, it would provide $65 billion to expand high-speed internet access; $110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects; and $25 billion for airports.

Fischer also pointed to her experience on the Armed Services Committee, whose members have collaborated in crafting the latest defense authorization bill.