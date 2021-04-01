Sen. Deb Fischer says she won't run for Nebraska governor, likes being a legislator

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said Thursday that she will not run for governor in 2022, and will instead continue to serve in Washington, D.C.

The decision by the popular Republican, confirmed by The World-Herald, removes the presumed, early front-runner from the race, opening the way for more candidates to consider a run.

So far, two GOP candidates, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and Falls City businessman Chuck Herbster, have said they are running. But a long list of other Republicans, and a couple of Democrats, also are viewed as possible candidates.

Fischer, a former state senator from Valentine, told KFAB radio on Thursday morning that she loves "the work I do" on Capitol Hill.

"I am a legislator. I am a policymaker," she said. "The Senate is where I want to continue to serve. So, no, I am not running for governor."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A press aide for Fischer confirmed that the senator has chosen to remain in the U.S. Senate and said that she would not be making any further comment.

During the radio interview, Fischer thanked those who had encouraged her to run for governor.