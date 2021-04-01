 Skip to main content
Sen. Deb Fischer says she won't run for Nebraska governor, likes being a legislator
Sen. Deb Fischer says she won't run for Nebraska governor, likes being a legislator

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said Thursday that she will not run for governor in 2022, and will instead continue to serve in Washington, D.C.

The decision by the popular Republican, confirmed by The World-Herald, removes the presumed, early front-runner from the race, opening the way for more candidates to consider a run.

So far, two GOP candidates, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and Falls City businessman Chuck Herbster, have said they are running. But a long list of other Republicans, and a couple of Democrats, also are viewed as possible candidates.

Fischer, a former state senator from Valentine, told KFAB radio on Thursday morning that she loves "the work I do" on Capitol Hill.

"I am a legislator. I am a policymaker," she said. "The Senate is where I want to continue to serve. So, no, I am not running for governor."

A press aide for Fischer confirmed that the senator has chosen to remain in the U.S. Senate and said that she would not be making any further comment.

During the radio interview, Fischer thanked those who had encouraged her to run for governor.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is serving his second term, cannot run in 2022 due to term limits.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

