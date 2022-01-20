Sen. Groene, a former foe, introduces medical marijuana bill in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — A previously outspoken opponent of medical marijuana is now proposing to legalize its use in Nebraska under strict regulations.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte introduced Legislative Bill 1275 on Thursday, the last day for bill introductions this year. It was among 593 bills and nine proposed constitutional amendments tossed into the hopper.
His proposal would establish a system under which people with specific medical conditions could obtain limited amounts of marijuana. The marijuana would have to be supplied by state-regulated dispensaries, which would be limited to five per congressional district.
Only patients with stage 4 cancer, uncontrolled seizures, severe or persistent muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy or a terminal illness with a life expectancy under one year could qualify to obtain medical marijuana. Those patients would not be allowed to grow marijuana, and they couldn't ingest it by smoking.
The bill is similar to one introduced last year by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, who has been the Legislature's leading advocate of medical marijuana. Her proposal was blocked by a filibuster, after which she turned her attention to an initiative petition drive aimed at putting the issue before voters in November.
Groene said he introduced LB 1275 out of concern that, if the Legislature doesn’t act, the broader ballot initiative will pass. He said his bill would allow the Legislature to put in the controls needed to regulate marijuana for medical purposes.
Groene previously opposed medical marijuana. But he changed his position last year, saying he has heard from a number of families who believe that marijuana helps with the treatment of epilepsy and cancer and in end-of-life scenarios and are getting the marijuana from other states.
Last year, he talked about a man with terminal brain cancer. Traditional medications left him incoherent and unable to function, so his very conservative family turned to medical marijuana, Groene said. That made it possible for him to spend his last three months alert and able to interact with his family.
He said those people are also a key constituency behind the petition drives.
“You take all of those people out of the picture because you pass a medical marijuana bill, the petition fails,” he said.
Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, who cast one of the votes against Wishart's bill last year, said on Twitter that she supports Groene's proposal and called it a "thoughtful compromise."
In the past, Slama and Groene have been allies of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has adamantly opposed medical marijuana. He appeared in television advertisements last month decrying the dangers of medical marijuana and arguing that the only difference between “medical” and “recreational” marijuana is the terminology.
Among other bills introduced Thursday:
Partisan legislature. The Nebraska Legislature would shed its nonpartisan nature under Legislative Resolution 282CA, introduced by Slama, a Republican. The proposal would repeal a provision in the Nebraska Constitution requiring that state senators be elected in a nonpartisan manner and appear on the ballot without any party affiliation listed.
Private schools. Three proposals would provide state funding to help Nebraska students attend private and parochial schools. LB 1237, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would provide tax credits to people who donate to scholarship funds for private and parochial school students. The measure is similar to one that failed to advance last week.
LB 1240, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, would use federal pandemic relief money to provide grants to low-income families to help students make up learning losses. The grants could be used for a variety of purposes, including private school tuition.
LB 1251, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, would provide state-funded scholarships to help special education students attend private and parochial schools.
License plates. Nebraska's next license plates would be good for 10 years, instead of the current six years, under LB 1259, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln. The state is slated to issue new license plates in 2023 to replace those bearing the image of the Sower statue atop the State Capitol.
Chambers museum. The state would help with construction of a proposed Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum in North Omaha under LB 1205, introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha. The museum would honor the legacy of the state's longest-serving state senator, as well as house his collected documents.
Pandemic money. More than 30 bills were introduced with proposals for using federal pandemic relief money. Nebraska is receiving $1.04 billion through the American Rescue Plan Act. Proposals range from replacing lead water pipes to providing grants to Nebraska-based professional soccer or baseball teams to offset revenue losses from COVID-19.
World-Herald staff writer Henry Cordes contributed to this report.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH