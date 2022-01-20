Sen. Groene, a former foe, introduces medical marijuana bill in Nebraska Legislature

Groene said he introduced LB 1275 out of concern that, if the Legislature doesn’t act, the broader ballot initiative will pass. He said his bill would allow the Legislature to put in the controls needed to regulate marijuana for medical purposes.

Groene previously opposed medical marijuana. But he changed his position last year, saying he has heard from a number of families who believe that marijuana helps with the treatment of epilepsy and cancer and in end-of-life scenarios and are getting the marijuana from other states.

Last year, he talked about a man with terminal brain cancer. Traditional medications left him incoherent and unable to function, so his very conservative family turned to medical marijuana, Groene said. That made it possible for him to spend his last three months alert and able to interact with his family.

He said those people are also a key constituency behind the petition drives.

“You take all of those people out of the picture because you pass a medical marijuana bill, the petition fails,” he said.