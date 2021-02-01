Sen. Hunt promises petition drive If bill to raise pay for tipped workers fails

LINCOLN — Having seen past efforts fail to raise the minimum wage for restaurant servers and other “tipped” workers, a state senator pledged to put the issue before Nebraska voters via a petition drive.

“If this fails, we will bring this to a vote of the people. And I guarantee you, the people of Nebraska want this,” said State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

She was talking about Legislative Bill 122, which would eliminate the current state minimum wage of $2.13 an hour for tipped workers and replace it with the minimum wage for all workers of $9 an hour. That $9 minimum was set by a vote of the people in 2014.

Hunt said LB 122 would provide the first raise for tipped workers in 30 years, a period in which the regular minimum wage has been increased seven times.

While restaurants are supposed to pay servers at least $9 an hour if their tips fall short, the senator said that doesn’t always happen. And meanwhile, Hunt said, Nebraska is falling behind neighboring states like Iowa, whose hourly minimum wage for such workers is $4.34.