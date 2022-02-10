Sen. Lindstrom announces running mate in Nebraska governor's race

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom has picked a running mate in the Nebraska governor's race: former state Director of Economic Development Dave Rippe.

Rippe grew up in Malcolm, Nebraska, and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska, according to a Lindstrom campaign press release. He currently lives in Hastings and works in real estate and development.

Rippe was the third economic development director for the Ricketts administration. Gov. Pete Ricketts named him director of economic development in November 2017, and he served until August 2019 then returned to Hastings. Prior to that role, he was executive director for the Hastings Economic Development Corp., pushing for community and business growth.

When Ricketts announced Rippe's departure, he praised the director's work and said: "He is incredibly talented, and I expect him to be a huge asset to growing our state in his future endeavors."

Lindstrom, an Omaha financial adviser and a former Husker football player, has emphasized in his campaign that he'd bring a "new generation of leadership" to Lincoln.