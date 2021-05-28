Sen. Lindstrom mum on gubernatorial aspirations as he touts Social Security tax cut

Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, said Friday that he was unaware of the press conference, adding that Ricketts had his own press conference on "renewable fuel month" about an hour before the Social Security event.

Political observers have said Ricketts will likely support another candidate, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, in the governor's race. Ricketts is blocked from seeking a third term due to term limits.

At Friday's press conference, State Sens. Mark Kolterman of Seward and Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, praised Lindstrom for thinking "big" and addressing a tax policy that was unfair and uncompetitive.

All of Nebraska's neighboring states currently offer more generous tax breaks on Social Security income. In a compromise, Lindstrom agreed to phase out the taxes over 10 years, instead of his originally proposed five years. He also agreed to a review of the phase-out after five years to assure the tax cut would not leave the state financially unable to fund state services.

"This is a conservative approach to meaningful tax reform," Lindstrom said. "And the first step toward overall reform of Nebraska's burdensome tax structure."