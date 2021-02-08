Sen. McKinney introduces new hair discrimination bill after Ricketts' veto

LINCOLN — As an African American, State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha grew up hearing plenty of hair discrimination stories from his mother, aunts and other female relatives.
They talked about employers sending Black women home to cover or change their natural hair, about managers questioning why they didn't wear their hair in a "normal" way and about people saying their hairstyle was dirty or unprofessional. There were even cases in which people lost jobs over how they wore their hair.
On Monday, McKinney told members of the Business and Labor Committee that he hopes that the situation will change before his 10-year-old daughter, Sana'a, enters the workforce.
"Hair is so fundamental to who a person is," he said. "It would be hard for me to tell her to stay here in Nebraska if an employer told her to change her hair."
Toward that end, McKinney introduced Legislative Bill 451. The bill would amend the state law banning race-based job discrimination to put characteristics such as skin color, hair texture and protective hairstyles under the definition of race. Protective hairstyles can include braids, locks and twists, among others.
The bill also makes clear that employers can set hair standards for health and safety reasons, if they are applied evenhandedly and if accommodations are attempted.
The measure is similar to LB 1060 from last year, which was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The governor said that while he agreed with the goal of the bill, he was concerned that hairstyles such as locks, braids and twists are not exclusive to one race. He also raised concerns about safety issues.
McKinney said he tried to address those concerns with the new proposal.
Supporters said discrimination based on race or culture can show up as discrimination based on personal characteristics of a particular group. That often affects Black women who choose hairstyles that protect their natural, tightly curled hair. It can also apply to Native American men who wear their hair long or Sikh men who grow their hair for religious reasons.
Myeisha Essex, associate director of the YWCA, said hair discrimination creates a barrier to productivity in the workplace. She said natural hairstyles are a point of pride for women and tie them to their ancestral roots.
Straightened hair, by contrast, can damage the hair and scalp and require the use of costly hair products. Hair extensions are expensive and can lead to hair loss.
Ashlei Spivey of Omaha said women can also suffer emotional trauma from having to conform or risk their jobs. She said she had been fired from a job after deciding to wear her hair natural.
Among those testifying for the bill was Jennifer Creager, a lobbyist for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. She said the measure is important to help recruit and keep a diverse workforce in Nebraska.
"We are working to create a culture where everyone can share in the prosperity of our region," she said.
LB 451 drew no opponents to speak, although three letters in opposition were submitted. There were 14 letters in support.
