Sen. McKinney introduces new hair discrimination bill after Ricketts' veto

The measure is similar to LB 1060 from last year, which was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The governor said that while he agreed with the goal of the bill, he was concerned that hairstyles such as locks, braids and twists are not exclusive to one race. He also raised concerns about safety issues.

McKinney said he tried to address those concerns with the new proposal.

Supporters said discrimination based on race or culture can show up as discrimination based on personal characteristics of a particular group. That often affects Black women who choose hairstyles that protect their natural, tightly curled hair. It can also apply to Native American men who wear their hair long or Sikh men who grow their hair for religious reasons.

Myeisha Essex, associate director of the YWCA, said hair discrimination creates a barrier to productivity in the workplace. She said natural hairstyles are a point of pride for women and tie them to their ancestral roots.

Straightened hair, by contrast, can damage the hair and scalp and require the use of costly hair products. Hair extensions are expensive and can lead to hair loss.